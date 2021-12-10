Global Retail Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report 2021 - eCommerce Retailers are Seeking to Introduce Predictive Retail Services to Enhance Customer Experience

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Retail Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a record 12,200 outlets being shuttered in the US in 2020 alone, retailers across the world have pivoted to omnichannel strategies as part of the new normal. Even with reopening efforts well underway around the world, retailers are likely to persist with their omnichannel endeavors due to the pandemic accelerating shifts in customer behavior and the deployment of AI-based retail technology solutions.

Developments in computer vision, natural language processing, and personalization engines are enabling quantum leaps in customer experience and retail operations. From increased personalization to frictionless customer service, retail AI solutions confer a host of benefits for retailers. The ravages of the pandemic, technological adoptions, and the shifting tastes of consumers are paving the way for the widespread adoption of retail AI technologies.

With deep technological capabilities, large technology firms are launching forays into the retail space, acting as both partners and competitors with established retailers. This study will help retailers understand trends in the evolving retail AI marketplace as they consider investing in cognitive capabilities.

It will also offer direction to technology vendors on how to chart their strategic priorities, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and building new capabilities to capitalize on growth opportunities in the retail AI space.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Retail AI Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Retail AI - Key Use-case Categories

Retail AI - Key Application Areas

Retail AI - Key Use-case Categories Explained

Retail AI Use-cases by Adoption Levels

Key Technology-related Developments

A. Personalized Offerings are Migrating from Online Retail to Physical Retail Touchpoints

B. AI-powered Dynamic Pricing Systems are Being Sought to Reestablish Price Competitiveness in Physical Retail

C. Computer Vision Solutions are Being Increasingly Deployed for Front-end Physical Retail Functions

D. AI-powered Visual Search Tools are Being Used to Eliminate Friction in the Online Search Experience

E. eCommerce Retailers are Seeking to Introduce Predictive Retail Services to Enhance Customer Experience

Key Retail AI Acquisitions and Activities Since 2020

Investor Watch - Top 10 Funding Deals Since 2020

Summary - The AI-led Transformation of the Retail Vertical will Create New Growth Opportunities for ICT Vendors

The Way Forward - Checklist for Effective AI Adoption

Growth Drivers in the Retail AI Market

Growth Restraints in the Retail AI Market

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Chatbots and Virtual Assistants for Effective Interaction with Customers Across Multiple Communication Channels

Growth Opportunity 2: Augmented Reality Solutions to Enhance the Online Customer Experience

Growth Opportunity 3: Retail-focused Visual Search Capabilities to Improve the eCommerce Search Experience

4. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3amo0