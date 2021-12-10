Global Messaging Security Market to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Messaging Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032177/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Email Protection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anti-Virus segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR

- The Messaging Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.

- Messaging Gateway Segment to Record 13.5% CAGR

- In the global Messaging Gateway segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Adaptive Mobile Security Limited

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clearswift Group

E-lock

Forcepoint

Fortinet, Inc.

F-Secure Corporation

Google Inc.

GreatHorn, Inc.

GWAVA, Inc.

McAfee LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Mimecast Limited

Panda Security, S.L.

Proofpoint Inc.

Retarus Group

SonicWall Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Total Defense Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032177/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Messaging Security

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Email Protection

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Email Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Email Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Virus by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Anti-Virus by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Virus by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Messaging Gateway

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Messaging Gateway by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Gateway by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Corporate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Corporate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Residence by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Residence by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Residence by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Messaging Security

by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Messaging Security by Product -

Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Messaging Security

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Messaging Security

by End-Use - Corporate and Residence - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Messaging Security by End-Use -

Corporate and Residence Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Residence for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and

Messaging Gateway - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by End-Use - Corporate and Residence - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Corporate and Residence Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Residence for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and

Messaging Gateway - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by End-Use - Corporate and Residence - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Corporate and Residence Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Residence for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and

Messaging Gateway - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by End-Use - Corporate and Residence - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Corporate and Residence Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Residence for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and

Messaging Gateway - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by End-Use - Corporate and Residence - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Corporate and Residence Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Residence for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and

Messaging Gateway - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by End-Use - Corporate and Residence - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Corporate and Residence Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Residence for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and

Messaging Gateway - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by End-Use - Corporate and Residence - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Corporate and Residence Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Residence for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and

Messaging Gateway - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by End-Use - Corporate and Residence - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Corporate and Residence Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Residence for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Messaging Security

by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Messaging Security by Product -

Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Messaging Security

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Messaging Security

by End-Use - Corporate and Residence - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Messaging Security by End-Use -

Corporate and Residence Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Residence for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and

Messaging Gateway - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by End-Use - Corporate and Residence - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Corporate and Residence Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Residence for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and

Messaging Gateway - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Email

Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by End-Use - Corporate and Residence - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Corporate and Residence Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Messaging Security by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Residence for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Messaging Security by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus

and Messaging Gateway - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Messaging

Security by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and

Messaging Gateway Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Messaging

Security by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Messaging Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Messaging

Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Messaging

Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Messaging Security by End-Use - Corporate and Residence -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Messaging

Security by End-Use - Corporate and Residence Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Messaging

Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corporate and Residence for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Messaging Security

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Messaging

Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and

Messaging Gateway - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Messaging Security

by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Messaging

Security by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Messaging Security

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Messaging

Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 145: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by End-Use - Corporate and Residence - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Messaging Security

by End-Use - Corporate and Residence Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 147: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Messaging

Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corporate and Residence for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 148: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Messaging

Security by Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and

Messaging Gateway - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 149: Australia Historic Review for Messaging Security by

Product - Email Protection, Anti-Virus and Messaging Gateway



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032177/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________