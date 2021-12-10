Dassault Aviation: Finland chooses the US with the F-35

English French

Finland chooses the US with the F-35

(Saint-Cloud, France, December 10, 2021) – Dassault Aviation takes note of the sovereign decision of the Finnish authorities to choose the American solution for the replacement of the F-18 Air Component.

Once again, we notice and regret an American preference prevailing in Europe.

For their part, Dassault Aviation and its industrial partners are continuing to develop the Rafale's operational capabilities, in the service of France and of countries that want to have a first-rate air force with full sovereignty, as Greece and Croatia have recently chosen in Europe, and others outside Europe.

