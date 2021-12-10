Senior Care Authority Appoints Key Executives

PETALUMA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior Care Authority®, the leading eldercare consulting and senior residential placement services franchise, announced today several recent appointments within its Executive Team to capitalize on the senior care industry's rapid growth and more closely align with the company's current and future expansion priorities. These new appointments include Marcy Baskin, Vice-President of Franchise Support and Training, Rob Gandley, Vice-President of Marketing and Corporate Development and Matt Gurwell, Business Consultant, Franchise Support and Training.

"I am excited and 100% confident in this team," says Frank M. Samson, founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority. "They have been key players in the growth of our company, and each brings significant expertise in their respective positions. All of them share a passion for our mission to support our franchise owners nationally and help improve the lives of families and their loved ones by reducing the stress associated with challenging care decisions. The experience and skills of this group are second to none."

About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority® is a Senior Placement and Eldercare Consulting organization based in Petaluma, California. The national network is composed of locally owned and professionally trained advisors who assist families in the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, nursing care and other long-term care services. They also offer advocacy, family coaching and eldercare consulting, including facilitating essential conversations between family members, locating a skilled nursing facility, home care agency or caregiver selection, long-distance caregiving, finding the right resources and learning how to access them or regular check-in visits to loved ones. To learn more about Senior Care Authority and franchise opportunities, visit SeniorCareAuthority.com or send email to: loretta@seniorcareauthority.com.

