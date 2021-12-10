The Brick celebrates opening of first new Calgary store in 12 years

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leon’s Furniture Limited (“LFL” or “Leon’s”) (TSX:LNF), and Canada’s largest retailer of furniture, appliances, mattresses and electronics, is celebrating the grand opening of its new store in Calgary, the retailer’s first in the city since 2009.



Strategically placed in the busy south end off Macleod Trail, the Shawnessy location officially opens to the public today and is ideally located to serve customers in Calgary as well as outlying communities such as High River, Okotoks, Black Diamond and Turner Valley.

“Since opening our first Calgary location in 1982, we’ve been proudly serving over 50,000 local customers each year,” said Dave Freeman, President of The Brick. “We are thrilled to open the doors of this new location, which will offer an industry-leading customer experience across all departments and serve customers in Calgary and beyond.”

The Shawnessy store boasts the retailer’s new open concept layout, with over 34,819 square feet of showroom space and The Brick’s full line-up of products. The new store features an expanded Mattress Gallery with a 26 ft Bedgear Pillow Display; Bedroom Gallery with multiple feature walls; updated accessory wall displays with an extended décor assortment; and updated Appliance and Electronics galleries with an extended selection of products.

The retailer’s new location is coupled with ongoing fundraising efforts in support of longstanding charitable partner, Children’s Miracle Network. Customers can visit the store’s Charity Corner to enjoy snacks and refreshments, with donation proceeds going towards the local Alberta Children’s Hospital.

The new location has created 31 jobs locally to date. As of December 2021, The Brick has over 430 Brick employees in Calgary across its various operations including The Brick retail stores, The Brick Mattress Stores, its local Distribution Centre and its Fleet Team.

Grand opening celebrations for the new Calgary store (315 Shawville Blvd SE) kick off today at 5 p.m. MST, with fantastic prices across all departments and several opportunities to win prizes including a vacation or $10,000 cash! Customers are invited to discover The Brick’s wide variety of high-quality furniture, mattress, appliance and home electronic options for themselves and experience first-hand the friendly and professional customer service that sets The Brick apart.

For more information, please visit: www.thebrick.com.

About The Brick

Focused on Saving You More, as part of the LFL Group (Leon’s Furniture Limited - TSX: LNF), The Brick is Canada’s largest retailer of furniture, appliances, mattresses and electronics. Serving Canadians since 1971, with 211 locations and more than 5,000 employees across Canada, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 304 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates three websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and furniture.ca.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations

403-585-4570

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

SOURCE: The Brick, Leon's Furniture Limited



