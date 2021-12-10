Gloriae Dei Cantores' Musical Advent Calendar is Available for Listening Now Through Christmas Day

ORLEANS, Mass., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gloriae Dei Cantores' Musical Advent Calendar shares the gift of music every day of Advent.

Click here to receive the Musical Calendar via email and experience glorious music every day of Advent, or visit gdcrecordings.com to follow their Musical Advent Calendar.

Looking for more ways to celebrate Christmas? Find peace, recollection and beauty listening to the Keeping Christmas recording by Gloriae Dei Cantores and enjoy a traditional "Service of Readings and Carols" at home. Intertwined with the tranquil and beautiful choral music of Gloriae Dei Cantores are readings reverently retelling the story of Christ's birth. Sing along to beloved carols and anthems such as O Come All Ye Faithful, Silent Night, Angels we have heard on High, The First Nowell and more. Listen to the Missa ad Praesepe or Mass of the Cradle, originally written for Westminster Cathedral in London. The recording runs about 70 minutes.

Order at gdcrecordings.com and include a complimentary Christmas card when sending as a gift to a friend or loved one. Worldwide shipping available.

Listen or download digitally here to listen throughout Advent or on Christmas Eve.

Experience glorious music filled with peace and beauty this Christmas season.

Media Contact:

Gloriae Dei Cantores Recordings (gdcrecordings.com)

1-800-213-8407

srgenevieve@gdcchoir.org

Related Images











Image 1: Enjoy our Musical Advent Calendar





Gloriae Dei Cantores Sings Christmas Carols!









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment