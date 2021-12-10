Global Industrial Gasket Markets Report 2021-2026: Focus on Food Processing, Pharmaceutical, Textiles, Chemicals, & Pulp and Paper Industries

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gasket Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Industrial gasket market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.26% to reach US$1,842.491 million by 2026, from US$1,575.668 million in 2019.

The stringent environmental regulation against leakage to prevent any damage to human health and the environment is one of the major drivers of the industrial gasket market.



Driving Factors

Gaskets are extensively used in several industries such as automotive, aerospace, electrical, food, petrochemical, marine, pharmaceutical, pumping, rail, oil and gas, and water industries, the steady growth of these industries will subsequently surge the demand for gaskets during the forecast period. In addition, the rising E&P activities worldwide and the increasing demand for standardized sealing applications in the oil and gas industries will also boost the demand for industrial gaskets.



Moreover, the increasing number of refineries in the Asia Pacific region will further continue to bolster the growth of the industrial gasket market during the forecast period. Since gaskets are majorly required in plumbing systems, rising construction activities will also drive the growth of the industrial gasket market in the coming years.



Market segmentation and trends

By material type, the semi-metallic segment is expected to hold a dominant market share owing to the growing demand from various industries such as chemical processing, industrial machinery, food & pharmaceutical, and pulp & paper industries during the forecast period.

By product type, the soft gaskets segment is projected to hold a significant market share as it is preferred over the other gaskets in many end-use industries due to its flexible graphite, and high-temperature sheet product characteristics.

By end-use industries, the chemicals, pulp, and paper, textile all are anticipated to grow at a high CAGR owing to the increasing use of gaskets in their processes. Geographically, North America holds a significant market share owing to stringent EPA regulations along with rising in crude oil production in the U.S. and Mexico.

Also, Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing market region owing to the increasing industrialization in countries such as India and China.



Growth Factors

Increasing industrialization in countries

The major key driver of the industrial gasket market is the increasing industrialization in several countries, especially in emerging economies, across the globe.

The growing industrialization has led to a surge in the number of manufacturing plants, machinery, and other mechanical instruments which in turn will accelerate the demand for industrial gaskets during the forecast period. In countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Russia, there has been a constant surge in the number of industries which will further propel the market demand in the coming years.



Restraints

Consumption of low-cost asbestos-based gaskets

The consumption of low-priced asbestos-based gaskets, especially by developing countries may restrain the market growth of the industrial gasket market.

Asbestos is banned in many developed countries, however, many developing countries like China and India are still consuming it which may decline the demand for an industrial gasket in the countries as the developing countries are a strong target prospect for the industry.



Impact Of COVID-19 On The Industrial Gasket Market

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the industrial gasket market, as due to the lockdown and travel and trade restrictions imposed by the governments, worldwide the business operations of many industries such as chemical processing, food & beverage processing industries, textile, and water & wastewater treatment industries were put to a halt which in turn declined the demand for an industrial gasket in 2020 as the industries suffered huge losses.

However, with the ease of restrictions, the market is expected to rebound during the forecast period.



Competitive Insights

The key players in the market implement growth strategies such as product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, and others, to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

The market leaders for the industrial gasket market consist of

Spira Power

Denver Rubber Company

Flexitallic L.P

Klinger Limited

Flosil Group

Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc.

Lamons Gasket Company

Centauro Srl

James Walker

Pidemco

Segmentation:

By Material Type

Metallic

Semi-Metallic

Non- Metallic

By Product Type

Ring Joint Gaskets

Soft Gaskets

Spiral Wound Gaskets

Corrugated Gaskets

O-Ring Gaskets

Others

By End-Use Industry

Food Processing

Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Chemicals

Pulp and Paper

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Indonesia

Taiwan

Thailand

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/291npa