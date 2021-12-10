Fixing of interest rate trigger

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        10th December 2021
                                        Announcement no. 111/2021



Jyske Realkredit has finished the bond sales connected to the refinancing of adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) loans with annual refinancing on 1 January 2022.

The level of interest rate, which would trigger a maturity extension at next year’s refinancing, is now fixed.

ISIN DK0009405771                 Interest rate trigger is fixed at 4.56%

ISIN DK0009398854                 Interest rate trigger is fixed at 4.48%

