Global Geopolymer (Concrete, Binder) Market Report 2021: Market is Evaluated at $6.431 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 29.84% to Surpass $40 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geopolymer Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global geopolymer market is evaluated at US$6.431 billion for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.84% reaching a market size of US$40.008 billion by the year 2026.
The rapid infrastructure development, more specifically in the emerging economies, is driving the growth of the global geopolymer market. Moreover, the growing application of geopolymer is supplementing the growth of the market.
COVID-19 had a negative impact on the geopolymer market given the disruptions caused by end-user industries across the globe.
The construction industry was one of the worst-hit as ongoing projects were put on hold and all the upcoming projects were postponed due to lack of workforce and the strict protocols imposed by the governments in order to curb the widespread of the disease during the year 2020.
As the industries start to recover beginning from the third quarter of 2021, the demand for geopolymers is expected to recover in the coming years as well.
A significant increase in construction activities in recent years is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. The market for geopolymers is expected to be fueled by the increase in the number of construction activities in recent years.
Company Profiles
- Banah UK Ltd
- CEMEX SAB de CV
- Ceskych Lupkovych Zavodech AS
- ClockSpring|NRI
- Geopolymer Solutions LLC
- IPR
- Murray & Roberts
- PCI Augsburg GMBH
- Rocla Pty Limited
- Schlumberger Limited
Segmentation:
By Product
- Geopolymer Concrete
- Geopolymer Binder
- Others
By End-user
- Transportation Infrastructure
- Construction
- Offshore
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Others
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Others
