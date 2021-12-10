Zoe Announces Their Partnership With Forum Financial Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe , a digital wealth platform that connects clients with fiduciary financial advisors, just announced a new partner joining their exclusive advisor Network. Zoe has a rigorous vetting process that ensures that clients are meticulously connected only with wealth managers among the top 5% of the country. RIAs that partner with Zoe are characterized by the high-quality, personalized, and unbiased advice they provide to their clients.

To continue transforming the wealth management experience, Zoe recently partnered with Forum Financial Management , an RIA that uses a client-driven, consultative approach to create comprehensive wealth plans that are consistent with each client's risk tolerance, stage of life, and financial objectives. Forum was named one of the 300 Top RIAs in the country by the 2020 Financial Times report .

Forum's commitment to their clients' long-term goals is noteworthy. Progress is measured holistically, encompassing both investment account performance alongside evolution towards personal financial goals. Their dedicated team of experienced advisors has decades of experience in wealth management and their personal approach begins with understanding the hopes and dreams each client places in the center of their financial life. Registered in 2009, Forum has helped more than 4,000 clients and managed over $6 billion AUM for them. Clients will now be able to match with Forum Financial advisors through the Zoe Network.

"We believe that holistic wealth management is the best approach to help clients achieve their long-term goals. We are excited to work with the Zoe Financial Network to help more individuals and their families reach their life goals by making better financial decisions," said Jonathan Rogers, CFP® , Co-Managing Partner at Forum.

"Since we founded Zoe, we've committed to connecting clients only with the best advisors in the country. Partnering with RIAs such as Forum Financial Management makes sense, fundamentally, we share the belief that hiring a financial advisor is based on trust, integrity, and confidence. We're thrilled that clients will now be able to connect and start working with them through our network," said Andres Garcia-Amaya , Founder & CEO of Zoe Financial about the recent partnership.

Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com .

Learn more about Forum Financial at https://www.forumfin.com/ .

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of independent, fiduciary, financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

