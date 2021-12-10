Global 5G Services Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030 Featuring AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile, Vodafone, Telstra, China Telecom, Deutsche Telecom, SK Telecom, Saudi Telecom, and T-Mobile

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G services market is expected to grow from $69.39 billion in 2020 to $83.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The market is expected to reach $188 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%.



Major players in the 5G services market are AT&T, Verizon Communications, Inc., China Mobile, Vodafone, Telstra, China Telecom, Deutsche Telecom, SK Telecom, Saudi Telecom Company, and T-Mobile USA Inc.



The 5G services market consists of sales of 5G and its related services. 5G is 5th generation services that evaluate networks to interconnect people, control machines, devices, and objects. 5G services will deliver the high levels of efficiency and performance that will empower to connect new industries and new user experience. 5G delivers the speed as high as 20 Gbps and is likely to refine a broad range of services in industries ranging from transportation to retail, education to entertainment, medical to an automotive and wide array of the internet of things (IoT).



The high cost of 5G smartphones and related devices is expected to limit the growth of the 5G services market in the coming years. According to executives of leading companies such as Xiaomi, Samsung and OnePlus in January 2020, the price of 5G smartphone chipsets is twice as costly as the price of 4G smartphone chipsets. Consequently, expensive parts result in a high cost of production leading to higher prices of 5G smartphones. This scenario is anticipated to adversely impact the growth of the 5G Services market over the forecast period.



Rising demand from the Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to contribute to higher demand for 5G services in order to deliver high performance and efficiency. According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the global market revenue for the Internet of Things (IoT) is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by the end of 2025.

The IoT connections across the globe are expected to increase from 7 billion in 2017 to 25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Therefore, growing demand for IoT and the requirement to connect smart devices with high-speed internet boost the revenue for the 5G services market over the forthcoming years.



The introduction of AI-powered services is a major trend shaping the growth of the 5G services market. The commercial usage of 5G services is expanding rapidly. The growth in the number of connections and cloud-based AR or VR is generating higher demand for 5G services with greater bandwidth, wide-coverage, and low latency networks.

Huawei started applying AI to technical work and business processes to serve its customers and as of 2019, Huawei provided more than 5,80,000 cases of technical support on more than 1,700 networks across the globe. Therefore, the introduction of AI in 5G services in order to increase the accuracy and agileness is to act as a major trend for 5G services market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 5G Services Market Characteristics



3. 5G Services Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On 5G Services



5. 5G Services Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global 5G Services Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global 5G Services Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. 5G Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global 5G Services Market, Segmentation by Communication Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications (uRLLC)

Massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC)

6.2. Global 5G Services Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

6.3. Global 5G Services Market, Segmentation by Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Smart Cities

Smart Buildings

Connected Factories

Smart Utilities

Connected Healthcare

Connected Retail

Others

7. 5G Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global 5G Services Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global 5G Services Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Verizon Communications Inc.

China Mobile

Vodafone

Telstra

China Telecom

Deutsche Telecom

SK Telecom

Saudi Telecom Company

T-Mobile USA Inc.

Ericsson

Bharti Airtel Limited

Korea Telecom

BT Group

Qualcomm Inc.

Orange S.A.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Telecom Italia

Nokia Siemens Networks

