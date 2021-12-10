Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Rokiškio sūris held on December 10, 2021:
- Approved the new wording of the Articles of Association of the joint-stock company Rokiškio sūris. (Attached). The Company’s executive manager is authorised to sign the new wording to the Articles of Association.
- The following members elected to the Board of Directors of AB Rokiškio sūris for a term of 4 (four) years: Antanas Trumpa (former Board Chairman), Darius Norkus (Sales and Marketing Director, AB Rokiškio sūris), Ramūnas Vanagas ( Procurement Director (Lithuania) AB Rokiškio sūris), Paul M Campbell (independent member), Jonas Vaičaitis (independent member) and Thijs Bosch (Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited General Manager Europe).
