Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Rokiškio sūris held on December 10, 2021:

Approved the new wording of the Articles of Association of the joint-stock company Rokiškio sūris. (Attached). The Company’s executive manager is authorised to sign the new wording to the Articles of Association.



The following members elected to the Board of Directors of AB Rokiškio sūris for a term of 4 (four) years: Antanas Trumpa (former Board Chairman), Darius Norkus (Sales and Marketing Director, AB Rokiškio sūris), Ramūnas Vanagas ( Procurement Director (Lithuania) AB Rokiškio sūris), Paul M Campbell (independent member), Jonas Vaičaitis (independent member) and Thijs Bosch (Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited General Manager Europe).





