DEADLINE ALERT for CTXS, PKKFF/TNT, PLTK, ALF/ALFIW: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS)

Class Period: January 22, 2020 – October 6, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the cloud product was substantially similar to the on-premise offering; and (ii) that the Company was experiencing significant challenges transitioning customers from on-premise to the cloud.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTC: PKKFF, NASDAQ: TNT)

Class Period: September 2, 2021 – October 13, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company did not own 51% of ASFC through Wuxi Aorong; (2) the Company did not disclose its actual ownership structure of ASFC, an undisclosed and potentially problematic nominee shareholder agreement; (3) Huayan did not own the Heartbeat platform; (4) the Heartbeat platform did not exist prior to the alleged acquisition; (5) the Company faced imminent delisting from NASDAQ due to non-compliance with known regulations; (6) the “recent disclosure guidance” was in fact published on November 23, 2020, nearly a full nine months prior to the Company’s uplisting; (7) as such, the Company knew or should have known that its Form 40-F submission was deficient; (8) Cubeler historically failed to make even minimum loan repayments to the Company; (9) the Company, instead of exercising its right on the assets, decided to purchase Cubeler; (10) in light of the foregoing, and consideration of the fact that Cubeler is owned by several Company insiders, the acquisition of Cubeler is not based on legitimate business interests; the largest ASFC shareholder had his assets frozen due to court sanctions; (11) the creation of ASFC itself was likely a related party transaction; and (12) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK)

Class Period: January 15, 2021 – November 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter of 2021; (ii) the success of the Company’s game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iii) the foregoing issues were likely to negatively impact the Company’s revenue and earnings; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF, ALFIW)

Class Period: May 4, 2021 – November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alfi maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company and its employees could and did engage in corporate transactions and other matters without sufficient and appropriate consultation with or approval by the Company’s Board of Directors; (iii) all the foregoing increased the risk of internal and regulatory investigations into the Company and its employees; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s reputation, financial condition, and ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com