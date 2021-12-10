AGRIS Co-operative donates $15,000 to Harvest Hands, serving food banks across Southwestern Ontario

CHATHAM, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGRIS Co-operative (AGRIS) board President John Nooyen announced today that the co-operative is giving back to their communities with a $15,000 donation to Harvest Hands, a centralized food distribution bank rescuing surplus food from retailers, bakers and growers to help agencies and thousands of families throughout Southwestern Ontario.



Jim Anderson, AGRIS ownership committee chair, stated, “We unanimously wanted to continue giving back to the communities where we farm, work and raise our families. This year again, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew people are still having a tough time feeding their families, and we wanted to continue to help.”

Despite being in the second year of the pandemic, AGRIS is thankful for another good year. Jim Campbell, general manager, is proud of what it took to serve farmers again this year. “Our team continues to serve our customers with the utmost care and safety during another pandemic year. The efforts of our staff and customers to remain safe on the farm and at home is certainly another reason to be thankful and to give back.”

Harvest Hands founder, Jim Collins, is thankful for being a partner in this humanitarian effort. “Raised on a farm in Essex County, I have a great appreciation of the value of co-operation and farming. What farmers do every day to help contribute to the act of feeding people around the globe will come back to you ten-fold knowing hungry people will be able to fill their bellies and lessen their burden during these difficult times. We believe that this generous gift of $15,000 will help to supply and distribute food to those who are not able to purchase food themselves. Thank you all for being a partner in this humanitarian effort."

AGRIS Co-operative Ltd. is a 100 per cent farmer-owned grain marketing and farm-input supply company that serves more than 1,000 farmer-owners in 14 locations in Essex, Kent, Elgin, Middlesex and Lambton Counties. It is a leader in precision farming technology, seed, agronomy and petroleum services. The co-operative is a partner in Great Lakes Grain, a grain merchandising company. AGRIS Co-operative is a member-owner of GROWMARK, Inc. and markets products and services under the FS banner.

