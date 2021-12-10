Two Day Online Course: Effective Quality Oversight of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) - February 24-25, 2022

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Effective Quality Oversight of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a practical how-to course, designed to provide participants with skills they can immediately apply to CMO oversight within their own organizations. Case studies will allow participants to practice skill sets in cooperation with the instructor.

The globalization of the pharmaceutical supply chain has resulted in the increased use of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). The use of CMOs provides many benefits; however, it also presents unique compliance risks, particularly since operations are not under your direct control. Compliance risks are highlighted by FDA Warning Letter trends, the majority of which are related to serious cGMP compliance and data integrity issues at foreign CMO sites.

If you use CMOs, your firm is fully responsible for product quality, safety, efficacy, and cGMP compliance. Furthermore, FDA has clearly stated that firms using CMOs will be held accountable for CMO compliance to cGMPs, as well as for CMO adherence to Sponsor regulatory commitments.

Issues identified at your CMO may result in FDA 483s and/or Warning Letters issued to your firm. Therefore, it is imperative that your organization have a robust CMO management system. At the end of the day, your ability to provide proper quality oversight of CMOs is the key to assuring product safety and safeguarding your firm's compliance profile.

This seminar will help all personnel responsible for CMO oversight understand how to ensure effective quality oversight of CMOs- from start to finish. In-depth focus will be placed on Selection and Qualification, CMO Audits, Quality Agreements, Oversight of CMO Operations, and Review of Key CMO Records. Considerations for different types of manufacturing will be highlighted, and techniques for managing difficult CMO situations will be addressed. Techniques for assuring robust CMO Oversight programs in light of COVID-19 restrictions will also be discussed.

Upon completing this course, participants should be able to:

Understand the CMO business model

Understand the regulatory requirements for CMO quality oversight

Understand how to structure your organization for effective CMO oversight

Understand key points for selecting and qualifying CMOs

Know how to prepare for and conduct CMO Audits

Know how to develop a Quality Agreement and how to execute it

Understand key points for reviewing CMO records

Know how to resolve issues identified in CMO records

Know how to manage CMOs on an ongoing basis

Key Topics Covered:

Day 01 (7:30 AM TO 1:30 PM PST)

The CMO Business Model

What is CMO Oversight?

CMO Oversight and COVID-19 Restrictions

Regulatory Requirements for CMO Oversight

FDA Expectations and Warning Letters

Structuring Your Organization for CMO Oversight

Manufacturing

Chemistry/Laboratory

Quality Assurance

Regulatory Affairs

Project Management

Group Exercise #1 - Structuring Your Organization

CMO Selection and Qualification

Overall Considerations

Selection Criteria/Process

Qualification Criteria/Process

Evaluating CMOs vs. Selection/Qualification Criteria

Case Study #2 - Example of Selection Scoring Matrix

CMO Audits (Remote Auditing Perspective)

Overall Considerations

Qualification vs. Routine Audits

CMO Questionnaires Purpose of Questionnaires Questionnaire Topics/Responses

Audit Planning Audit Purpose/Scope Audit Agenda

Audit Execution Document Review/Interviews Time Management Audit Findings/CAPAs

Group Exercise #3 - Audit Agenda

The Quality Agreement

Regulatory Requirements

General Elements of the Quality Agreement

Negotiating the Quality Agreement

Executing the Quality Agreement

Case Study #4 - Quality Agreement: Key Pitfalls

Day 02 (7:30 AM TO 1:30 PM PST)

Getting to Know Your CMO

Understanding CMO Operations

Operational/Communication Style

Case Study #5 - CMO Personality Types

Review of Key CMO Records

Batch Records

Change Controls

Deviation Investigations/CAPA

OOS Investigations

Hot Topic- Data Integrity

Ongoing CMO Oversight

Overall Considerations

Elements of Effective Ongoing CMO Oversight

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ary0gq