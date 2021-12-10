Two Day Raw Material Requirements (Health Canada/USP/EP) in a cGMP Environment Issues and Solutions Course: February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Raw Material Requirements (Health Canada/USP/EP) in a cGMP Environment - Issues and Solutions" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Raw material requirements in a cGMP environment are often overlooked as a Company develops new products.

Depending upon the product being developed, e.g., tablets and capsules vs. biotechnology products to include recombinant microorganisms and gene therapy products, as few as fifteen to twenty or as many as sixty raw materials need to be sourced before the process can be moved from initiation through completion.

The objective of this highly interactive seminar is to explore raw materials and their requirements - issues and solutions. It will also explore how water impacts the final product since water is the single largest raw material that is used within most processes. Another objective is to assure that your organization is maintaining itself within a cGMP compliance framework to include ICH Q7, Q9 and Q11. Case studies to include Warning Letters will be discussed to illustrate regulatory raw material issues.

This highly interactive two-day seminar on raw material requirements in a cGMP environment will:

Compare and Contrast FDA, Health Canada, ICH, USP and EP requirements

Review latest updates to include FDA, Health Canada, ICH, USP and EP requirements

Examine a variety of the issues surrounding raw materials to include what materials should be tested and to what extent during Phase 1, 2, 3 and commercial production

Cover testing requirements during each Phase (Phase appropriate), to include microbial and endotoxin, and what may be optional (regulatory risk) until the product moves to its next phase

Determine what options exist - even within a Phase 2 or Phase 3 testing framework

Discuss compendial vs. non-compendial testing and how to respond when no method is available

Discuss how a 90 percent vs. a 90.0 percent minimum purity analysis can delay initiation of testing

Explore the number of lots required for testing before reduced testing might occur and why some companies don't accept this route

Review the use of individual samples vs. composite samples for testing

Review packaging and storage requirements and their impact on in-coming materials to include both raw materials and API

Explore ASQ testing to include how to choose attributes and sample size

Determine when the ASQ vs. square root of N+1 is appropriate

Upon completing this course on raw material requirements in a cGMP environment participants will:

Understand how various types of raw materials may impact the user

Learn of the impact of raw materials to include any bacterial and endotoxin issues in the timely production of a product

Determine the single most used raw material in large molecule production and what it means to the user

Find the sources of analyses assistance for raw materials

Appreciate the requirements for Phase 1 through commercial manufacturing - why safety is required as part of Phase 1

Initiation of additional testing - when?

Examination of regulatory risk to include ICH Q7, Q9 and Q11

Why use compendial testing in lieu of non-compendial testing

Testing requirements - when is enough?

Understand packaging and storage requirements and their impact on in-coming materials to include both raw materials and API

The impact of ASQ vs. square root of N+1 on sample size and attribute testing

Key Topics Covered:

Day 01 (10:00 AM - 4:00 PM EST)

Compare and Contrast FDA, Health Canada, ICH, USP and EP requirements

The various raw materials and the user impact

Impact of raw materials in the timely production of a product

The impact of the single most used raw material in large molecule production and its impact upon the user

The regulatory requirements for Phase 1 through commercial manufacturing

The use of additional testing - does one only review the C of A

Day 02 (10:00 AM - 4:00 PM EST)

The use of compendial testing in lieu of non-compendial testing - pros and cons

Regulatory risk (ICH Q9) with raw materials

Testing requirements - how to sample

Testing requirements - how to test

The impact of ASQ and the square root of N+1 on sample size and attribute testing

Case Studies - Time to apply the previous two Days

Warning Letter examples

