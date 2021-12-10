NSAV ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NIRVANA META, ENTERS $500 BILLION METAVERSE GLOBAL MARKET

London, England, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has partnered with Nirvana Meta ( http://nirvanameta.com/home) to enter the $500 billion annual global Metaverse market. NirvanaMeta will bring NSAV into the RPG (Role Playing Games) metaverse gaming arena. Published reports predict the global metaverse market will reach $800 billion annually by 2024.

The Biggest Scale RPG Magic Chain Game in the World – (Nirvana Meta)

https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/blog/metaverse-may-be-800-billion-market-next-tech-platform/

About Nirvana Meta:

Nirvana Meta is a 3D new magic chain developed by South Korean blockchain gaming company NirvanaSoft, adapted from the classic Korean fantasy online games, with all its classic elements. Games with beautiful picture style, rich epic content, large-scale 3D siege warfare, the unique magic of the magic of PK play attention. And put forward to "magic play" as the core of the "new magic" chain tour concept, from "magic vision, magic play, magic battle" three aspects of the chain tour redefined the new standard.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QZbvGLZjAw

Meta Chain is a public chain born in order to build the Nirvana Meta meta-universe chain tour platform, created by blockchain technology geeks and game developers from South Korea, the United States, Southeast Asia and other parts of the world. It has a high processing capacity of 3000 + TPS per second to cope with the chain upstream for the public chain high concurrent processing performance requirements. MNU is based on the public chain MetaChain POS consensus mechanism platform pass, it is also the Nirvana meta-universe this chain tour platform ecological only pass. Not only for the economic circulation of the MetaNirvana game, but also will be used in a number of large chains to be an online economic system.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Mr. Wang Jie, CEO of Nirvana Meta stated, “We are thrilled with this historic moment. I am extremely confident that Nirvana Meta will be a huge success and in line with our company vision and mission. Nirvana Meta is in line with the current trend built on with Metaverse. The world now is moving at an immense pace towards virtual reality and ultimately, we are now creating another world, another reality, that is as rich and as authentic as the real world. MNU will soon be the largest scale metaverse chain game in the GameFi market all around the world.

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations, “Metaverse GameFi is about to become a game-changer in the industry. We are extremely excited to be part of the Nirvana Meta project, which we believe will revolutionize the RPG market.”

https://sg.finance.yahoo.com/news/gamefi-potential-change-lives-create-192702157.html

For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAV Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.org/#/home

The NSAVDEX Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com

Attachments