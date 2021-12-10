Synaptics Wins Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company at Prestigious GSA Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced that it was named the 2021 “Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company” by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) during its ceremony last evening. The prestigious event recognizes semiconductor companies that have demonstrated excellence through their success, vision, strategy, and future opportunities in the industry.



"We are both honored and excited to win ‘Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company’ this year and we are grateful to Rajvindra S. Gill of Needham & Company, LLC for nominating us in recognition of our performance and the progress of our on-going transformation," said Michael Hurlston, President, and CEO of Synaptics. "Being confirmed by our peers in the industry caps another year of tremendous growth and record-setting milestones for the company."

Synaptics has outperformed the general market—as well as major technology and semiconductor indices— seeing >250% growth in its stock price over the last 12 months. It has strengthened and diversified its product offering, including a major push into IoT markets, which now accounts for more than half of its revenues.

For the “Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company” award, semiconductor financial analysts from top-tier firms select their favorite semiconductor company. The analysts base their decision on historical as well as projected data, such as stock price, earnings per share, revenue forecasts, and product performance.

About Synaptics Incorporated:

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

