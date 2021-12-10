Two Day Accounts Payable Best Practices Online Course: February 9-10, 2022

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounts Payable Best Practices" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Given the current business environment, mounting regulatory pressures, and the increased visibility and importance of the accounts payable function, best practices are something with which every professional needs to be conversant.

While it has always been good business practice to monitor and manage supplier risks, the stakes have increased in recent years. Now, more than ever, failing to meet regulatory requirements and expectations can mean potentially significant penalties and remediation costs, as well as serious organizational reputational exposures.

Integrated into this process is the accounting for, and internal controls over, the Accounts Payable process.

Areas Covered:

Best Practices Overview

Verifying Supplier Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)s

EPayments and Accounting for them

Controlling the Master Vendor File Access

Best Practices in detecting AP Fraud

How to conduct the effective AP fraud management

Red Flag and indicators of AP fraud and how to prevent it

Internal Controls and Other Fraud Prevention Measures

Vendor/billing fraud schemes

Fraudulent AP financial reporting

Evolving Fraud Opportunities and Best Control Practices

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance

Key Topics Covered:



Day 01 (8:00 AM to 3:00 PM PST)



8:00 AM - 8:14 AM: Introduction, Meet & Greet



8:15 AM - 8:59 AM: Best Practices Overview

Why best practices matter

Why best practices are changing

Best and worst practices

9:00 AM - 9:44 AM: Verifying Supplier Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)s

Verifying TIN information

IRS TIN Matching

9:45 AM - 9:59 AM: Break time



10:00 AM - 10:29 AM: EPayments and Accounting for them

Phishing and Spoofing

Business Email Compromise (BEC) Frauds

Converting vendors to ACH

10:30 AM - 10:59 AM: Controlling Master Vendor File Access

Master vendor file best practices

Vendor Master Analysis

Good master vendor file access control

Verifying master vendor file updates

11:00 AM - 11:59 AM: Best Practices in detecting AP Fraud

Fraud Defined

Software to Detect Fraud

Using CAATS to detect fraud

Benford Analysis

12:00 Noon - 12:29 PM: Lunch



12:30 PM - 12:59 PM: How to conduct the effective AP fraud management

Pervasive Control Deficiencies

Establishing Proper Environment

Lifestyle Probes

1:00 PM - 1:44 PM: Red Flag and indicators of AP fraud and how to prevent it

Red Flags in Purchasing/Inventory

Accounts Payable Fraud Red Flags

Source Documents Fraud Symptoms

1:45 PM - 1:59 PM: Break time



2:00 PM - 2:29 PM: Internal Controls and Other Fraud Prevention Measures

General Controls over Acquisitions

Processing checks Best Procedure

Vendor Allowances

2:30 PM - 3:00 PM: Q/A session, verbal interaction



Day 02 (8:00 AM to 3:00 PM PST)



8:00 AM - 8:14 AM: Day1 Review



8:15 AM - 8:59 AM: Vendor/billing fraud schemes

Bribes and kickbacks.

Bid rigging.

Defective pricing.

Phantom vendors

Product substitution.

9:00 AM - 9:44 AM: More Vendor/billing fraud schemes

Cost mischarging.

Contract specification failures.

Duplicate, false, or inflated invoices.

Split purchases.

Unnecessary purchases

9:45 AM - 9:59 AM: Break time



10:00 AM - 10:29 AM: Fraudulent AP financial reporting

Life Cycle of Purchases

Defining Financial Statement Fraud

Centralize your Accounts Payable processing and reporting

10:30 AM - 10:59 AM: Evolving Fraud Opportunities

Threats within attacks

External threats

Cybersecurity

Money Laundering

11:00 AM - 11:59 AM: Best Modern Control Practices

Implementing Effective Preventative Measures

Fraud-combating Strategy

Techniques to Discourage Fraud

Using Data Analytics

12:00 Noon - 12:29 PM: Lunch



12:30 PM - 12:59 PM: The changing Regulations

Governance and Control Models

National and International regulations

Penalties and avoidance

1:00 PM - 1:44 PM: Ensuring Regulatory Compliance

The Taxonomy of Fear

Data Analysis and Data Mining

Keeping abreast of changes

1:45 PM - 1:59 PM: Break time



2:00 PM - 2:29 PM: Course Summary and Lessons Learned

Building a structured Architecture

Where do we start

2:30 PM - 3:00 PM: Q/A session, verbal interaction



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96lmkj