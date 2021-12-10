Festi hf.: Financial calendar 2022/23

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

Festi will publish its financial results according to the calendar below. Please note the change in publication of Q4 results 2021 and Annual General Meeting 2022 which have previously been announced on 4. February 2022 and 2. March 2022.  

4Q 20219. February 2022Q4 2021 Results
AGM22. March 2022General Meeting
1Q 20224. May 2022Q1 2022 Results
2Q 202227. July 2022Q2 2022 Results
3Q 202228. October 2022Q3 2022 Results
4Q 20228. February 2023Q4 2022 Results
AGM22. March 2023General Meeting


The financial results will be published after market close each day.  