Festi hf.: Financial calendar 2022/23

Festi will publish its financial results according to the calendar below. Please note the change in publication of Q4 results 2021 and Annual General Meeting 2022 which have previously been announced on 4. February 2022 and 2. March 2022.
|4Q 2021
|9. February 2022
|Q4 2021 Results
|AGM
|22. March 2022
|General Meeting
|1Q 2022
|4. May 2022
|Q1 2022 Results
|2Q 2022
|27. July 2022
|Q2 2022 Results
|3Q 2022
|28. October 2022
|Q3 2022 Results
|4Q 2022
|8. February 2023
|Q4 2022 Results
|AGM
|22. March 2023
|General Meeting
The financial results will be published after market close each day.