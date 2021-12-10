Festi hf.: Financial calendar 2022/23

English Icelandic

Festi will publish its financial results according to the calendar below. Please note the change in publication of Q4 results 2021 and Annual General Meeting 2022 which have previously been announced on 4. February 2022 and 2. March 2022.

4Q 2021 9. February 2022 Q4 2021 Results

AGM 22. March 2022 General Meeting 1Q 2022 4. May 2022 Q1 2022 Results 2Q 2022 27. July 2022 Q2 2022 Results

3Q 2022 28. October 2022 Q3 2022 Results

4Q 2022 8. February 2023 Q4 2022 Results

AGM 22. March 2023 General Meeting





The financial results will be published after market close each day.







