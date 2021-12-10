Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Reinhard Mayer

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title

CFO

b) First notification /change to notification

First notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name

Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code

529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /

Securities code

Shares

DK0060907293

b) Transaction type

Purchase of shares to market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: DKK 205 per share / Volume: 750 shares

Price: DKK 202.50 per share / Volume: 350 shares

Price: DKK 200 per share/ Volume: 400 shares





d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

Volume: 1,500 shares



Price: DKK 304,625 in total

e) Date of the transaction

December 9 and 10, 2021