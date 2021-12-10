Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

| Source: Nilfisk Holding A/S Nilfisk Holding A/S

Brøndby, DENMARK

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  		Reinhard Mayer
2. Reason for notification
a) Occupation / title
  		CFO
b) First notification /change to notification
  		First notification
3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
a) Name
  		Nilfisk Holding A/S
b) LEI code
  		529900FSU45YYVLKB451
4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /
Securities code
  		Shares
DK0060907293
b) Transaction type
  		Purchase of shares to market price
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
  		Price: DKK 205 per share / Volume: 750 shares
Price: DKK 202.50 per share / Volume: 350 shares
Price: DKK 200 per share/ Volume: 400 shares

 
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
  		Volume: 1,500 shares

Price: DKK 304,625 in total
e) Date of the transaction
  		December 9 and 10, 2021
f) Market place of the transaction
  		Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
 

Contact
Media Relations
Sara Westphal Emborg
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2222 8577

Vedhæftet fil


Attachments

24 Announcement_101221_Transaction of shares