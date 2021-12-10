Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
| Name
|Reinhard Mayer
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
| Occupation / title
|CFO
|b)
| First notification /change to notification
|First notification
|3.
|Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
|a)
| Name
|Nilfisk Holding A/S
|b)
| LEI code
|529900FSU45YYVLKB451
|4.
|Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /
Securities code
| Shares
DK0060907293
|b)
| Transaction type
|Purchase of shares to market price
|c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: DKK 205 per share / Volume: 750 shares
Price: DKK 202.50 per share / Volume: 350 shares
Price: DKK 200 per share/ Volume: 400 shares
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
| Volume: 1,500 shares
Price: DKK 304,625 in total
|e)
| Date of the transaction
|December 9 and 10, 2021
|f)
| Market place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
Contact
Media Relations
Sara Westphal Emborg
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2222 8577
