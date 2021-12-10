TIPS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION TARGET, CAMBRIDGE ORTHOPAEDIC LABS

London, England , Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: TIPS), a MedTech and Medical Device Investment Company, today announced that it has selected Cambridge Orthopaedic Labs Ltd (“COL”) ( https://www.wiltongroup.com/col/ ) as its next equity acquisition candidate. COL is a medical device company that has developed an innovative non-invasive external fixator (PolyArmour) for the treatment of broken bones, focusing initially on wrist fractures, which COL management anticipates obtaining US FDA approval as a class 1 device in the first half of 2022 ahead of a US market launch later in the year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Investment Proposal - Cambridge Orthopaedic Labs (COL)

TIPS’ management believes that PolyArmour’s published clinical trial data demonstrates the ability of the product to deliver improved patient experience and healing outcomes than alternative invasive treatments in the market today, and to do so cost effectively for the healthcare provider, taking the treatment of fractures out of the operating theatre, and in turn offering tremendous investment return potential for TIPS’ investors. TIPS' majority shareholder, Wilton, has been working with COL throughout 2021 to promote the Company’s £3.5m fundraising round.

Tony Flanagan, Wilton CEO and Managing Partner, stated: “Wilton has been extremely impressed with Cambridge Orthopaedic Labs’ PolyArmour product, but also with the professionalism, innovation and credibility of the founders and management team, and considers COL to have both the product and team in place to deliver strong investment returns.”

The management of TIPS released the following statement, “We echo Wilton’s sentiments and believe that Cambridge is an outstanding company and will be a valuable addition to our portfolio. This is only the first of a dozen or so acquisitions, equity stake holdings and investments that TIPS has in the pipeline. We expect 2022 to be a banner year for the Company and all of our shareholders.”

