One World Universe Purchases Over 100 Properties Within UPLAND Metaverse Real Estate Trading Game

CEO Interview With Jerry C. Craig to Be Released Today at 2PM EST



HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has purchased 106 properties in the hot new Metaverse real estate property game called Upland.

In an effort to diversify its Metaverse Holding Inc. virtual real estate portfolio, the company has secured 46 New York properties in both Brooklyn and Staten Island, 47 in Chicago, IL, 4 in Nashville, TN, and 9 in Santa Clara, California. The company also announced earlier this week that they are in the process of securing a 3x3 parcel within the Sandbox Metaverse game in a transaction consisting of nearly $125,000 USD.

Upland.Me , a virtual property Metaverse, recently partnered with a company called Tilia Pay to pave the way for what the industry is calling a truly digital economy. Upland is a blockchain-based game in which users can buy, sell, and trade virtual properties mapped to the real world. By becoming a “digital landowner,” users can build properties and earn UPX coins. The project utilizes blockchain to tie each property within the Upland platform to an NFT.

Last month Upland, a Palo Alto, California based company, had raised $18 million at a $300 million valuation for its nonfungible token (NFT) virtual real estate game, which is kind of like a real-world version of Monopoly that offers true ownership of NFT property parcels mapped to real addresses. After it launched in open beta in early 2020, Upland has gone from strength to strength. 13 US cities have already opened and over 100,000 virtual landowners from all around the world already enjoy Upland’s Metaverse. Over 2 Million NFTs have been purchased (minted) by players, and places like San Francisco and Manhattan have been sold out of virtual land since the beginning of this year. Each day, more than 60,000 daily active users buy, sell and trade virtual properties, build houses, complete property collections, and participate in treasure hunts within the city. This past week, Upland opened up the Bronx, NY and minted 2,000 properties in 10 minutes, some of which re-sold or “flipped” for 50-100x their minted purchase price.

Dana Salzarulo, the company’s Director of Investor Relations, will conduct the first ever interview with Mr. Craig as CEO of One World Universe this morning, and it will be placed on the financial website InsiderFinancial.com around 2PM EST. Mr. Salzarulo has been collecting investor and shareholder questions off the company's twitter platform and will ask a round of questions allowing Mr. Craig to share his vision for the company and the road ahead.

Next week, the company anticipates the announcement of its first celebrity artist that Gabriel Di Sante will develop a 3D Virtual Experience for. They will consist of exclusive NFTs, Meet and Greets with the artist and numerous pieces of autographed memorabilia. These project events plan to be auctioned through Sotheby’s, one of the world's largest brokers of fine and decorative art, jewelry, and collectibles. The company also plans to announce its next acquisition company along with more “land grab” updates and other subsidiaries as they develop. With only 3 weeks remaining, One World anticipates a minimum of 2 additional acquisitions by the end of the year.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

