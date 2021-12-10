TOUS les JOURS Welcomes This Holiday Season With Festive Christmas Cakes

COMMERCE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Christmas carols are played on every street you go, it is time to visit TOUS les JOURS bakeries filled with limited-time-only Christmas special cakes. TOUS les JOURS, a bakery café chain, is getting into the holiday spirit and releasing eye-catching Christmas cakes this month. This year, the brand has collaborated with one of the most anticipated mobile/online games of this year, Cookie Run Kingdom, and is presenting cakes inspired by the game's adorable characters. There will be 20 different types of new limited-time-only cakes, but the cake selection might vary by location.

One of the main cakes this season is Cookie's Kingdom, a chocolate whipped cream layered chocolate and white sponge cake, covered in ganache. This sweet and soft cake is finished with Cookie Run's most famous gingerbread man-shaped character, Ginger Bread. The brand is also releasing a 2-tier chocolate sponge cake, Pink Blossom. This delicate cake, shaped like one of the Cookie Run's castles, is covered in cherry and strawberry buttercream and has a loveable Strawberry Cookie character pick on top.

The seasonal offerings also include TOUS les JOURS' classic Christmas cakes, such as Party Santa, a Santa-shaped hazelnut buttercream chocolate cake, Mocha Village, a mocha cake covered in coffee-flavored buttercream with caramel glaze and seasonal decorations on top, and Christmas Cloud cake, a classic Cloud cream covered sponge cake with a snowman and other seasonal decorations.

All new seasonal products will be available starting throughout this month at participating TOUS les JOURS stores across the country.

Meanwhile, the chain continues to expand its business in all markets. This month more stores are expected to be open in the Colorado and Massachusetts area.

To learn more about TOUS les JOURS stores and their new Christmas cake selection, please visit https://www.tljus.com .

About TOUS les JOURS

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS has developed into a reputable bakery & café franchise, specializing in French-Asian-inspired baked goods, passionately made from the finest ingredients.

TOUS Les JOURS means "Everyday" in French. As the name shows, the chain offers a wide range of baked goods - artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages - made fresh in-store every day. The brand takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected ingredients and promises to bring freshness and quality to its customers.

TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the brand team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up their own small businesses.

Currently, there are more than 70 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,650 stores all around the world.

To learn more about the brand, visit https://www.tljus.com .

