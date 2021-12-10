English Finnish

SANOMA CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 10 December 2021 at 19:00 EET

Sanoma Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 10 December 2021

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date 10 December 2021 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code SAA1V Amount, shares 8,000 Average price/share, EUR 13.3146 Total cost, EUR 106,516.80



The company holds a total of 636,772 of its own shares (SAA1V) including the shares acquired on 10 December 2021.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.



On behalf of Sanoma Corporation



DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

