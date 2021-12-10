Craig Wolf Joining RTG Medical Team

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTG Medical (Fremont, NE) is proud to announce that Craig Wolf will be joining their team as the Healthcare Staffing Strategist beginning Dec. 8, 2021.

Wolf brings a vast amount of industry knowledge and expertise. Highlighting his career success as the Vice President and General Manager of Aureus Medical Group and President of FocusOne Solutions, Craig is the perfect individual to add to the current momentum of RTG Medical. "RTG couldn't be more excited to have Craig join our organization. His leadership and operational style mesh perfectly with RTG's performance-driven, but integrity-based, relationship-based approach and culture. As an industry founder with 27 years of experience he will complement and further our strategic partnerships and growth objectives going forward," said RTG Medical Chief Operations Officer and co-founder Jeremy Guenthner.

RTG Medical, a national leader in healthcare staffing and a five-time Inc. 5000 recipient for Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies will be launching their MSP division come Spring 2022. Wolf noted, "I am excited to be with RTG Medical because it is currently in a similar position to where Aureus was 15 years ago. I am happy to bring my expertise to the business."

Regarded and awarded as one of Omaha's Best Places to Work, RTG has built an in-house culture with a family feel. It is important to maintain this same environment as the company looks to expand over the next 3-5 years. Moving to their new headquarters in 2022 will provide 54,000 sq. ft. of recruiting floor among many other amenities to provide optimum business space while still allowing for future growth. Having a recruiting team with tenure in the company is important to that success. RTG Medical has been serving the healthcare staffing industry for over 20 years. Having a strong foundation is fundamental to this success.

The healthcare staffing industry is ever-changing. Even through technology changes and an increasing need for healthcare professionals, this industry is and will continue to be about the people. "People are our greatest asset. Whether that be our in-house recruiting team or the healthcare professionals we work with," said Guenthner.

Wolf says that he is most proud of his career being about "hiring good people, teaching them the industry, and helping them be successful."

Phone: 866-784-2329 x287

Email: Karna.Dam@rtgmedical.com

Related Images











Image 1: Craig Wolf Joins RTG Medical





Craig Wolf will be joining their team as the Healthcare Staffing Strategist of RTG Medical.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment