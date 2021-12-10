Harrison Street Buys ARIA on University Avenue in Northwest Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA, a 288 residential apartment unit in a mixed-use development in the University District of Calgary, managed by Mayfield Management Group Ltd. (MMG), recently sold to Harrison Street. Developed by Gracorp, a leading construction, and development company with locations across Canada and the United States, ARIA is a Built Green Canada project.



Harrison Street is one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets. The firm has invested across a variety of demographic-driven, needs-based assets since 2005 and completed the first closing of its first dedicated fund in Canada in August 2021. Located within the University District of Calgary, AB, the luxury apartments are within a 312,153 square-foot commercial and residential mixed-use development designed to serve an urban community that embraces the walkable lifestyle for work and play. Complete with a dog park, Save-On-Foods, restaurants, cinemas, and planning for additional retail and dining, the University District is attracting both investors and new residents at a fast pace.

The luxury apartment community has been featured in Award Magazine and recently reached a 90% occupancy rate through the extraordinary marketing efforts of MMG Property Management. "We are excited to represent the lease-up and property management efforts of this beautiful community. It's a tremendous opportunity to showcase our extensive property management services and help fulfill the vision for University Avenue in Calgary," said Aj Slivinski, Owner at Mayfield Management Group Ltd. "The up-and-coming northwest Calgary community is fulfilling a vision of sustainability, culture, and community. We're proud to be a part of helping developers bring this vision to life in the University District," he added.

Mayfield Management Group Ltd is a fully licensed, registered, and bonded Real Estate Brokerage specializing in Property, Condominium, and Asset Management in Alberta. They are a leading provider of residential and condominium property management services, with headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta. With over 30 years in the industry and over $1 billion in assets managed, MMG provides clients with a greater understanding of the property management industry. Their senior management team, with their strong core values, takes a hands-on approach and spends the time to truly understand the long-term objectives of their clients, as well as the needs of the local community.

