Quad M dramatically increases its employees utilizing its staffing solution Company continues its asymptomatic revenue growth

EDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Frontiere, CEO of Quad M Solutions, Inc. said “Quad M Solutions (MMMM: OTC Pink) is rapidly adding employees using our staffing solution because of our unique approach of providing employee benefits. As we entered December of this year the company has staffed approximately 9,000 employees from companies utilizing our staffing product. We anticipate meeting or exceeding our public target of $20,000,000 a month in revenue increase around the beginning of 2022. Obviously, the timing is subject to our execution, but the demand for our staffing solution is very robust. We have been able to achieve this by being a company that is focused on improving the productivity of labor benefits administration through proprietary best of breed technologies and organizational structure.”



NuAxess 2 Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on helping Professional Employer Associations and employee staffing companies to improve their operating margins by working with them to lower their overall employee costs through our organizational structure and technologies. Our revenue consists of payments from these companies for the employees that NuAxess staffs. This revenue covers the employee payroll, taxes, and medical benefits. Our cost advantage enables NuAxess to share this benefit with our customers. Instead of purchasing full insurance from the oligopoly of medical insurance companies, NuAxess provides a unique solution to employee benefits. The company believes this adds approximately $200-$300/month/per employee taking benefits to its operating margins. Mr. Frontiere said “We anticipate rapid revenue and cash flow growth.”

About Quad M Solutions, Inc.

Quad M Solutions, Inc., is a public holding company that offers self-funded health plans, staffing services, HR-human resources, payroll services, retirement, supplemental and workers compensation insurance to small and mid-sized group employers with 1-500 employees, and to the exploding essential worker "Gig Economy," a labor market that is characterized by the prevalence of short-term contracts or freelance work, not permanent jobs. Our Company's four subsidiaries, NuAxess 2, Inc., PrimeAxess, Inc., OpenAxess, Inc. and PrimeAxess 2, LLC are important in conveying who we are and what we do.

We strive to provide those employers and individuals the right tools to be able to manage and control all the facets in their healthcare experience and their eventual health outcomes. Prevention, wellness, and cures have become part of our corporate mission to individuals who want to manage and control their short and long-term healthcare needs.

Our self-insured programs are consumer-driven and technology-leveraged and, by itself, self-insurance is affordable, transparent and responsive to the healthcare and retirement needs of employees who are looking for higher quality benefits, integrated health information and better medical provider access and outcomes.

For additional information, please visit: QuadMSolutions.com and NuAxess.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Quad M Solutions, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

Corporate Contact:

IR@quadmsolutions.com