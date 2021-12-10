Conservation organization asks Canadians to “Give a Duck” this holiday season

OAK HAMMOCK MARSH, Manitoba, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s leading wetland conservation organization is asking Canadians to “Give a Duck” this holiday season. But not literally (please do not attempt to put teal under the tree or a gadwall in a gift bag). The symbolic gift-giving campaign encourages people to donate to Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) in honour of a friend or loved one to help save the habitat that waterfowl—as well as other wildlife and people—need to thrive.



The best part? It only takes twenty dollars. For about the same price as a dinner entree at a restaurant, people can give one duck the habitat it needs to thrive, and conserve that habitat for decades to come.

“The challenge we face to conserve wetlands and mitigate the effects of habitat loss are very real—but can seem overwhelming,” says Janine Massey, DUC’s director of marketing and communications. “This holiday season, we’re making it easy for Canadians to make a measurable difference.”

The twenty-dollar price tag calculation takes into account the generous support of conservation partners that match donations to DUC up to three times. The campaign also provides people with the option to “Give a Flock” this same chance by making a larger donation.

Waterfowl rely on wetlands like marshes, fens and bogs for survival. But these habitats are critically important for people, too. Wetlands provide essential environmental services like naturally filtering our water, mitigating the effects of floods and droughts, storing carbon and providing homes for more than 500 species of wildlife.

“When you give a duck the space to grow, you’re not just supporting the future of one duck. You’re supporting the future for us all,” says Pascal Badiou, research scientist for DUC. “We know that wetlands are some of the most important natural areas on the planet and are incredibly valuable to maintaining healthy landscapes.”

Research shows that the 6.6. million acres of wetlands under DUC’s care across the country provide an estimated $5.66 billion in economic value. This includes $2.55 billion in water supply and purification services and $1.65 billion in climate regulation.

Not only is “giving a duck” a meaningful and memorable gift for the holidays, but it also generates some impressive returns.

Learn how to Give a Duck (or Give a Flock) today at ducks.ca/give-a-duck

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment.

