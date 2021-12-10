Proactive news headlines including Tesla, Great Atlantic Resources, American Battery Technology Company, Context Therapeutics and Numinus Wellness

New York , Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Bidstack wins deal with ‘one of most successful game franchises on the planet’ click here

Esports Entertainment partners with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City for first sanctioned esports betting event in the US click here

Great Atlantic Resources reveals new gold soil anomaly on the historic Keymet property in New Brunswick click here

Helix BioPharma increased crucial spending on research and development for the 2021 fiscal year click here

American Battery Technology Company receives permit approval for exploration drilling on lithium-bearing claims click here

Nextleaf becomes Top 10 supplier of vapes and oils in British Columbia with Glacial Gold click here

Stifel GMP repeats view that Great Bear Resources' Dixie is a 'world-class project in the making' after Kinross deal click here

Fobi AI to partner with Janam Technologies to offer contactless venue solutions click here

Kontrol Technologies secures multi-year service agreements for 18 new buildings in Ontario click here

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets he is 'thinking of quitting’ his jobs click here

New Pacific appoints founder and former CEO Dr Rui Feng as board chair click here

Context Therapeutics announces positive data from Onapristone extended release in early breast cancer click here

Numinus Wellness ends fiscal 2021 with $1.5M in revenue after Mindspace Wellbeing acquisition click here





About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



