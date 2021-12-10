Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Notice of Termination

In reference to the October 10th 2021 press release, SeaBird Exploration, a subsidiary of Green Energy Group, has received notice of termination regarding work for the Fulmar Explorer. SeaBird has not accepted the termination. The two parties are currently in discussions with the aim of finding a solution.



The Fulmar Explorer is currently in Galveston, Texas and has against this contract been outfitted as a high-end OBN source vessel. The vessel represents the future generation of source vessels with DP2 redundant power and propulsion system, nine gun string capability, high volume triple source capability and redundancy. The configuration of power plant and propulsion renders a highly fuel efficient and manoeuvrable vessel. The vessel is ready to mobilize for operations on short notice.

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh

CEO

Mob: +47 930 38 075

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



