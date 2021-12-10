2022 HACU Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo Applications Open

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities has announced applications are being accepted for the fourth cohort of its Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo. The Leadership program prepares senior higher education administrators at colleges and universities nationwide for top leadership roles at Hispanic-Serving Institutions, emerging HSIs, and other institutions of higher learning. Applications will be accepted through March 25, 2022, with selected participants announced on April 29, 2022.

“The HACU Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo is making significant strides in developing diverse candidates for leadership positions at colleges and universities across the country,” said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. “Several of our fellows are now serving as presidents and in other leadership roles, increasing minority representation to match the growing Hispanic student population.”

The one-year fellowship program includes webinars and three seminars, with an orientation webinar on Sept. 21, 2022. The first seminar will be held Oct. 2022 in conjunction with HACU’s Annual Conference. The second seminar will be held in Washington, D.C., in April 2023, at HACU’s National Capitol Forum. The third seminar will take place at an international seminar to be held in the spring or summer of 2023.

The Leadership Academy faculty consists of current and former presidents, chancellors, and senior administrators and brings over 100 years of combined experience in serving various sectors of higher education, including private/public universities, community colleges, and faith-based institutions.

Fellows chosen for the 2022-23 cohort are selected through a competitive application process. Information on the program, application process, and frequently asked questions are available on the program website. Applications and nominations can be made at https://www.hacu.net/leadershipacademy . A PDF of the program brochure can also be downloaded on the website.

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, D.C, Puerto Rico, Latin America, Spain, and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters are in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, California. More information is available at www.hacu.net .

Contact:

Norma Jean Revilla-Garcia

njgarcia@hacu.net

