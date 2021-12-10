Why are Canadian MPs wearing foreign masks

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Canadian companies struggle against product dumping and other unfair trade practices by China, why are Canadian Ministers of Parliament and other Canadian officials being supplied with only Chinese made masks on Parliament Hill?



That was the question posed recently by MP Tony Baldinelli, Niagara Falls, in the House of Commons, echoing concerns of the Canadian Association of PPE Manufacturers (CAPPEM).

In light of the recent diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics by Canada and other nations, the question on Chinese and other foreign made PPE products getting preference in our House of Commons becomes even more relevant, observes CAPPEM President Barry Hunt.

“The Canadian government promised support for Canadian PPE manufacturers who stepped up in the early months of the pandemic and invested millions of dollars to establish domestic manufacturing. Today Canada is self-sufficient for most PPE products with the vast majority of product materials being sourced here in Canada,” notes Mr. Hunt.

“CAPPEM and its members across Canada urge the Canadian government to immediately correct its procurement processes and purge from Canadian institutions all foreign made PPE that is often of inferior quality and may be manufactured in jurisdictions with poor labor and environmental records,” adds Mr. Hunt.

In March 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated, “From the very beginning of this outbreak, our priority has been the safety and health of all Canadians.”

“It was clear in March 2020 and it is still 100 percent relevant that Canada maintain a robust domestic supply of high-quality PPE as global supply chains and markets continue to fluctuate and further waves of COVID affect countries around the globe. We understand the challenges and we are ready and able to work with the government to make the necessary changes that will, ultimately, keep our front line healthcare workers and all Canadians safer with access to high quality PPE,” concludes Mr. Hunt.

CAPPEM represents Canadian manufacturers of PPE including masks, respirators, medical gowns, surgical gloves, disinfectants, and more. Canadian PPE producers invested over $100 million and hired over 1,000 people in response to the pandemic.

