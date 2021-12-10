AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report November 2021

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


 November YTD - NovemberBeginning
Inventory
 20212020%Chg 20212020%ChgNov 2021
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP11,46910,7416.8 200,676182,6339.941,014
 40 < 100 HP4,4864,06910.2 68,24261,02211.815,667
 100+ HP1,21192530.9 20,91716,94523.45,253
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors17,16615,7359.1 289,835260,60011.261,934
4WD Farm Tractors154200-23.0 3,1372,67917.1385
Total Farm Tractors17,32015,9358.7 292,972263,27911.362,319
Self-Prop Combines28820937.8 5,6584,52525.0499
          


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.
