RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Fueling Technologies is pleased to announce the acquisition of Eaton Petroleum of Rural Hall, NC. The company was formed in 1978 by Clayton Eaton and specialized in commercial and military fuel system projects. Mark Eaton became President of the firm in 2006 and changed the company focus to become a more retail-focused contractor. Guardian will integrate the Eaton Petroleum business into their growing Greensboro, NC, branch operations by expanding their capabilities to include construction.

"We are excited to welcome Eaton Petroleum into the Guardian family and expand our construction capacity for our NC and VA customers. Eaton is a second-generation business where quality and execution were paramount to their success. We look forward to building upon that success with immediate investments to grow our capacity in the Triad region of North Carolina," commented Joey D. Batchelor, President and CEO of Guardian Fueling Technologies. "Our customer base continues to expand vigorously with NTI convenience store locations and aggressive compliance programs that require talented and experienced people to execute. This expansion of experienced capacity in Greensboro will better position Guardian to meet those demands with our third construction division located in the North Carolina market."

ABOUT GUARDIAN FUELING TECHNOLOGIES:

Guardian Fueling Technologies is the leading distributor, innovative services provider and contractor to service the needs of fuel system owners and operators across the Southeast. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and serves their customer base from 16 branch offices located across a footprint of six states. The core competency is innovative services and solutions delivered by a network of over 250+ service technicians and 500+ industry leading professionals. Guardian is a leading distributor for the premier products in the industry including Gilbarco, Veeder-Root, Verifone, OPW, Franklin, Xerxes, Containment Solutions and Bravo among many others. Guardian also founded and proudly operates Guardian Connect a cloud-based service delivery platform, FuelGuard fuel quality services, and SafeGuard compliance solutions across the Southeast.

