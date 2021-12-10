Meriwest Credit Union, 2021 MarCom Awards Recipient

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarCom Awards announced the Meriwest Credit Union and Mnemonic Agency TV advertisement as a MarCom Gold winner in the 2021 International Creative Competition for Marketing and Communication Professionals. With more than 6,000 applications registered from the United States, Canada and 39 other countries, this is a highly prestigious achievement awarded to Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications that exceed the high standards of the industry norm.



MarCom Award winners range from large international creative agencies and Fortune 500 companies to individual creative professionals who are selected from more than 300 categories that recognize their outstanding accomplishments. Judges are industry experts who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

MarCom is sponsored and ranked by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year international organization with a membership of several thousand creative experts. As part of its mission, AMCP promotes and supports the efforts of their members who donate their unique talents to community organizations and have donated over $250,000 in grants to support philanthropic efforts over the past few years.

As one of the largest and most-respected creative competitions in the world, MarCom Awards is a welcome recognition from the creative industry of Meriwest Credit Union. Teresa Caseras, Meriwest’s Vice President of Marketing, remarked on receiving this distinguished award, “Meriwest has been around for 60 years and remains passionate about serving those in our Community. In developing this commercial, we put a lot of thought into showcasing our efforts in building Community and helping our members thrive. We are thrilled and honored to receive this award as it was indeed a team effort to get our vision into a 30 second spot!”

The Meriwest Credit Union TV advertisement can be viewed on our YouTube channel. List of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the MarCom Awards website.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 businesses and families throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Tucson, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $1.9 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. In 2020 & 2021, the credit union was voted a ‘Best Place to Work’ by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and was included in The Mercury News’ 20th Annual ‘Best in Silicon Valley Reader’s Choice Awards’ in 2021. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

