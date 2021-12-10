Empire Mine Deep Sulphide Drilling Continues to Intercept High-Grade Polymetallics

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen also owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.



ExGen is pleased to report that Phoenix, (the operator of the Empire Mine Project), has provided further analytical results from the 2021 Deep Sulphide core drilling program, below the known open pit oxide resource, at the Empire Mine in Idaho, USA (‘Empire’).

The following program highlights were provided by Phoenix:

Assay results from Holes KXD21-04, KXD21-05, and KXD21-06 intercept high-grade mineralisation across a suite of metals, summarized below:

Hole KXD21-04 At 64.5 metres (‘m’) depth 1.0 m of 134 g/t silver, 2.94% lead, 4.59% zinc At 97.2 m depth 1.5 m of 0.80% tungsten At 115.8 m depth 1.5 m of 0.44 g/t gold, 68.7 g/t silver, 1.45% copper, 1.37% zinc

Hole KXD21-05 At 60.5 m depth 0.7 m of 0.42 g/t gold and 187 g/t silver

Hole KXD21-06 At 152.2 m depth 2.1 m of 4.93% zinc At 166.4 m depth 1.5 m of 2.9 g/t gold At 191.4 m depth 0.6 m of 0.88 g/t gold and 1.17% copper

Anomalous molybdenum and tungsten mineralisation also intercepted

A total of 979 m of the current 4,500 m deep sulphide programme have been completed to date (excluding 68 m long KXD21-01, which was abandoned due to interference with underground workings)



Phoenix noted:

The four core holes intercepted high-grade gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, as well as tungsten as high as 0.80% (8,030 ppm).

All holes, KXD21-03 through KXD21-06, targeted the sulphide zone below the Empire open pit oxide resource.

The results provide further evidence of a metal-rich system below the open pit oxide resource.

The next round of drilling in the deep sulphide system is scheduled for this winter. A core rig is anticipated to arrive during December.

In addition to the elevated gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc values, tungsten is present in anomalous concentrations as high as 8,030 ppm (0.80%) and molybdenum as high as 1,275 ppm (0.13%). These values support the conclusions of Nigel Maund in his 2019 Empire Mine report “A Report on a Field Visit Made to the Empire Cu – Au – Ag – (Zn) Project, Idaho, USA”, wherein evidence is presented for an underlying molybdenum/tungsten porphyry at Empire. The Maund report can be viewed on Phoenix’s website at:



https://phoenixcopperlimited.com/documents/maund-report-april-2019.pdf.

Phoenix continues to await the ground magnetic survey results for the Horseshoe-White Knob extension area to the north of the Red Star silver-lead deposit, as well the Navarre Creek gold project.





Table 1 – Empire Drilling Results

Note – downhole not true widths

Drill Hole Intersection Metres g/tonne % % % Mo W Number From To Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn ppm ppm KXD21-04 64.5 65.5 1.0 0.04 134 0.05 2.94 4.59 572 110 KXD21-04 67.2 67.8 0.5 0.02 52.5 0.06 1.92 1.17 31 70 KXD21-04 97.2 98.8 1.5 0.1 26.3 0.37 0.32 0.33 727 8030 KXD21-04 115.8 117.3 1.5 0.44 68.7 1.45 0.53 1.37 166 570 KXD21-04 133.2 136.2 3.0 0.08 78.6 0.08 0.72 1.91 57 330 KXD21-05 60.5 61.1 0.7 0.42 187 0.01 0.17 0.87 24 <10 KXD21-05 71.5 74.4 2.9 0.02 31.4 0.01 2.36 0.59 49 <10 KXD21-05 103.3 105.5 2.2 0.82 41.4 0.83 0.58 0.53 183 120 KXD21-06 123.9 125.4 1.5 0.05 9.2 0.26 0.02 0.07 16 2360 KXD21-06 140.9 142.3 1.4 0.16 19.6 1.01 0.01 0.24 180 90 KXD21-06 152.2 154.3 2.1 0.03 8.2 0.31 0.12 4.93 18 90 KXD21-06 166.4 167.9 1.5 2.9 2.4 0.05 0.01 0.03 21 100 KXD21-06 191.4 192.0 0.6 0.88 9.6 1.17 0.01 0.05 1275 10 *KXD21-02 reported 1 Sept 2021 Drill Hole Intersection Metres g/tonne % % % Mo W Number From To Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn ppm ppm *KXD21-02 85.6 87.7 2 0.78 64.09 0.98 0.05 0.21 171 93 including 86.9 87.7 0.8 1.1 80.7 1.44 0.11 0.33 214 190 *KXD21-02 98.1 98.6 0.5 0.01 258 0.29 0.01 0.11 27 1710 *KXD21-02 111.5 111.9 0.4 0.21 72.4 0.51 1.14 0.38 119 1600 *KXD21-02 142.6 147.6 5 0.3 19.3 0.77 0.21 0.53 40 127 including 145.2 146.9 1.7 0.72 33.8 1.1 0.6 1.08 58 290 *KXD21-02 173.4 175 1.5 <0.01 0.6 0.03 0 0 14 <10 175 176.5 1.5 <0.01 0.8 0.03 0.01 0.02 28 <10 176.5 178 1.5 <0.01 0.5 0.02 0.01 0.02 33 10 178 179.4 1.4 0.13 8.7 0.64 0.02 0.06 83 30 179.4 180.1 0.8 0.03 1.6 0.05 0.01 0.03 109 20 180.1 181.7 1.5 0.01 2.4 0.16 0.03 0.05 105 50 181.7 183.5 1.8 0.14 5.2 1.11 0 0.01 10 150 183.5 184.4 0.9 0.56 15.6 0.85 0.03 0.1 22 190 184.4 185.9 1.5 0.5 4.1 0.17 0.03 0.06 233 190 *KXD21-02 185.9 187.9 2 0.38 34.38 2.28 0.01 0.14 66 35 including 187.5 187.9 0.5 1.31 120 8.38 0.01 0.48 10 20 *KXD21-02 203 204.5 1.5 0.05 3 0.11 0.01 0.02 1365 10

*(Hole KXD21-01 was abandoned at a depth of 68 m due to interference with underground workings. Hole KXD21-03 did not contain assay values considered significant for this reporting).

**Due to the limited amount of drilling in the area, the orientation and true thickness of mineralization are not yet understood.

2021 DRILLING PROGRAMMES

The 2021 drilling plan includes 4,500 m of diamond core in the Deep Sulphide (979 m completed to date), 3,000 m of dual-rotary drilling for hydrological characterisation (2,600 m completed to date), 2,300 m of reverse-circulation drilling at Navarre Creek, and 3,000 m of diamond core at Red Star and the Horseshoe-Whiteknob target.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL PROTOCOLS

Rock, drill core and reverse circulation samples were analyzed by ALS Global, Reno, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited facility. Copper, zinc, silver, lead, molybdenum, and tungsten were determined by ICP method. Copper, zinc, and lead >1% ICP are assayed using four-acid digestion and silver >100ppm by four acid digestion, whereas gold was determined by a 30gm fire assay followed by atomic absorption. Standards, duplicates and blanks were inserted into the sample stream for QA/QC purposes. Blanks and duplicates were inserted roughly every 50ft and standards were inserted roughly every 100ft. Core samples are saw cut in half and stored in a secure facility. RC chips and channel samples are stored in the same secure facility. All samples are delivered to the laboratory under chain of custody protocol and submitted using sub-form sample numbers.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information provided in this release.

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 6 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.