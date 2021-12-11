Annual Changes to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

The following 129 securities will be added to the Index:

ExchangeTickerCompany
NasdaqBTXBrooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqLXRXLexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqCRISCuris, Inc.
NasdaqHBIOHarvard Bioscience, Inc.
NasdaqEYPTEyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqMTEMMolecular Templates, Inc.
NasdaqVIRXViracta Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqAVXLAnavex Life Sciences Corp.
NasdaqINFIInfinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqHROWHarrow Health, Inc.
NasdaqTNXPTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
NasdaqCMRXChimerix, Inc.
NasdaqADMAADMA Biologics Inc
NasdaqSESNSesen Bio, Inc.
NasdaqCLSDClearside Biomedical, Inc.
NasdaqPRQRProQR Therapeutics N.V.
NasdaqALPNAlpine Immune Sciences, Inc.
NasdaqACRSAclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqNVCRNovoCure Limited
NasdaqMRUSMerus N.V.
NasdaqOCXOncocyte Corporation
NasdaqCRVSCorvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqLPTXLeap Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqOBSVObsEva SA
NasdaqMBIOMustang Bio, Inc.
NasdaqOPTNOptiNose, Inc.
NasdaqSLDBSolid Biosciences Inc.
NasdaqNRXPNRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqEOLSEvolus, Inc.
NasdaqCOGTCogent Biosciences, Inc.
NasdaqMREOMereo BioPharma Group plc
NasdaqAQSTAquestive Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqEVLOEvelo Biosciences, Inc.
NasdaqVRCAVerrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqGRTSGritstone bio, Inc.
NasdaqINBXInhibrx, Inc.
NasdaqBCYCBicycle Therapeutics plc
NasdaqCDAKCodiak BioSciences, Inc.
NasdaqMIRMMirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqIMPLImpel NeuroPharma, Inc.
NasdaqMORFMorphic Holding, Inc.
NasdaqOYSTOyster Point Pharma, Inc.
NasdaqETNB89bio, Inc.
NasdaqPHATPhathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqFDMT4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqCVACCureVac N.V.
NasdaqHRMYHarmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.
NasdaqVTRSViatris Inc.
NasdaqQSIQuantum-Si Incorporated
NasdaqPMVPPMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqKYMRKymera Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqNAUTNautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
NasdaqDYNDyne Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqCCCCC4 Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqHUMAHumacyte, Inc.
NasdaqATHAAthira Pharma, Inc.
NasdaqLABPLandos Biopharma, Inc.
NasdaqTSHATaysha Gene Therapies, Inc.
NasdaqONCROncorus, Inc.
NasdaqPRAXPraxis Precision Medicines, Inc.
NasdaqCMPSCOMPASS Pathways Plc
NasdaqPRLDPrelude Therapeutics Incorporated
NasdaqBOLTBolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqABCMAbcam plc
NasdaqSTTKShattuck Labs, Inc.
NasdaqKRONKronos Bio, Inc.
NasdaqALGSAligos Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqAVIRAtea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqOLMAOlema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqSBTXSilverback Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqMRVIMaravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.
NasdaqBCABBioAtla, Inc.
NasdaqGRCLGracell Biotechnologies Inc.
NasdaqKNTEKinnate Biopharma Inc.
NasdaqSEERSeer, Inc.
NasdaqME23andMe Holding Co.
NasdaqKMPHKemPharm, Inc.
NasdaqBVSBioventus Inc.
NasdaqSNSESensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqSABSSAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqVORVor Biopharma Inc.
NasdaqABCLAbCellera Biologics Inc.
NasdaqCGEMCullinan Oncology, Inc.
NasdaqDBTXDecibel Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqCNTBConnect Biopharma Holdings Limited
NasdaqSANASana Biotechnology, Inc.
NasdaqACHLAchilles Therapeutics plc
NasdaqIKNAIkena Oncology, Inc.
NasdaqTERNTerns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqEWTXEdgewise Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqRXRXRecursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqRXDXPrometheus Biosciences, Inc.
NasdaqTILInstil Bio, Inc.
NasdaqDSGNDesign Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqBMEABiomea Fusion, Inc.
NasdaqRAINRain Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqATAIATAI Life Sciences N.V.
NasdaqCADLCandel Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqHOWLWerewolf Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqTALSTalaris Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqCYTCyteir Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqOMICSingular Genomics Systems, Inc.
NasdaqDNAYCodex DNA, Inc.
NasdaqCNTACentessa Pharmaceuticals plc
NasdaqIMGOImago BioSciences, Inc.
NasdaqIPSCCentury Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqSERASera Prognostics, Inc.
NasdaqRANIRani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
NasdaqVERVVerve Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqDAWNDay One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqJANXJanux Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqTKNOAlpha Teknova, Inc.
NasdaqGLUEMonte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqRPIDRapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.
NasdaqAVTEAerovate Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqERASErasca, Inc.
NasdaqTNYATenaya Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqICVXIcosavax, Inc.
NasdaqIMRXImmuneering Corporation
NasdaqRLYBRallybio Corporation
NasdaqGRPHGraphite Bio, Inc.
NasdaqABOSAcumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqLYELLyell Immunopharma, Inc.
NasdaqABSIAbsci Corporation
NasdaqNUVLNuvalent, Inc.
NasdaqOMGAOmega Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqCRBUCaribou Biosciences, Inc.
NasdaqMXCTMaxCyte, Inc.
NasdaqBLUBELLUS Health Inc.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following 21 securities will be removed from the Index:

ExchangeTickerCompany
NasdaqMNOVMediciNova, Inc.
NasdaqASMBAssembly Biosciences, Inc.
NasdaqCNCEConcert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqARDXArdelyx, Inc.
NasdaqCALACalithera Biosciences, Inc.
NasdaqXBITXBiotech Inc.
NasdaqKALAKala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqVYGRVoyager Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqODTOdonate Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqVYNEVYNE Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqUBXUnity Biotechnology, Inc.
NasdaqOSMTOsmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
NasdaqORTXOrchard Therapeutics plc
NasdaqKLDOKaleido Biosciences, Inc.
NasdaqBCELAtreca, Inc.
NasdaqAPREAprea Therapeutics, Inc.
NasdaqFUSNFusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqINZYInozyme Pharma, Inc.
NasdaqTSVTV2seventy bio, Inc.
NasdaqANIPANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NasdaqDRNADicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

