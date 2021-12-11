LIGHTNING eMOTORS DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lightning eMotors, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against lightning eMotors, Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEV) in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors securities between December 10, 2020 and August 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 14, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Lightning eMotors’ stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 7, 2021 following a de-SPAC transaction with GigCapital3. Then, on August 16, 2021, Lightning eMotors announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2021, including a net loss per share of $0.79 compared to a loss of $0.10 in the second quarter of 2020. The Company also pulled its full year financial guidance for the remainder of 2021, just days after announcing a multi-year agreement with Forest River, a Berkshire Hathaway company.

On this news, Lightning eMotors’ stock price fell $1.63 per share, or 16.93%, to close at $8.00 per share on August 17, 2021.

