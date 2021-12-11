Extraordinary Korean Products Presented at Tradekorea Homepage - Home & Living

CYPRESS, Calif., Dec. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) have decided to launch an online exhibition of innovative Made-In-Korea products on Tradekorea.com. This online exhibition aims to restore the economy of the international market that suffered due to COVID-19. This exclusive exhibition will grant Korean sellers the opportunity to reach out and showcase their products to foreign consumers.

The exhibition is divided into six categories: Electronics & IoT, Health & Medical, Industrial Materials, Beauty & Fashion, Food & Beverages, and Home & Living. Korea is known for excelling in each of these six categories with exceptional technology and skills. The Korean companies' particular knowledge in these fields allows them to specialize in unique and creative products in each market.

3 JALBI Super Silicon Multi-functional Broom

3 JALBI Super Broom, created by CURELIFE Co. Ltd, is a multi-functional broom that is capable of performing as a broom, scraper, and wiper simultaneously. The main component of 3JALBI being a synthetic rubber called TPE (Elastomer), it is heat-resistant from friction from the floor, preventing any damage to the broom and also harmless to humans and pets.

3JALBI is designed optimally for wiping out hair, broken glass, powder, fine dust, etc. It has four fine blades that make it effective for sweeping uneven surfaces such as rug, carpet, and etc. The non-rusting pipe with an adjustable length up to 1,400mm, the sleek design and the diverse features and function will make 3JALBI the perfect fit for housekeeping and cleaning.

Rollkin Shoes & Medical Dial lace system

Rollkin Dials, created by WINDWIRE Co. Ltd, is a dial system designed in a unique and innovative way to be utilized in a variety of products such as shoes, helmets, garments and many more. It is made with the purpose to generally improve the performance and experience with the products mentioned above and it promotes convenience, lightweight, precise adjustment, comfort, and stability.

The Rollkin series introduced in this specific product page suggests diverse types and ways it can be utilized in shoes, gloves, backpacks and others. The screw-type excels in durability, safety, and multiple uses in a variety of industries. The hook-assembly-type features a lightweight, diversified design. More information and specific details can be discovered on the product page.

There are plenty more distinctive products for each category that can be discovered on the website. In accordance with KITA and MSS, many prolific Korean companies are overflowing with new ideas and technology to continuously replenish the demand for the evolving market. Rapid growth of sales throughout the website is expected in the future along with the escalation of traffic inflow. The exhibition proposes to drive a new aspiration for the Korean companies in the international market.

Sam Yoon

