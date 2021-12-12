Extraordinary Korean Products Presented at Tradekorea Homepage - Health & Medical

CYPRESS, Calif., Dec. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) have decided to launch an online exhibition of innovative Made-In-Korea products at Tradekorea.com. This online exhibition aims to restore the economy of the international market that suffered due to COVID-19. This exclusive exhibition will grant the Korean sellers the opportunity to reach out and showcase their products to foreign consumers.

The exhibition is divided into six categories including Electronics & IoT, Health & Medical, Industrial Materials, Beauty & Fashion, Food & Beverages, and Home & Living. Korea is known for excelling in each of these six categories with exceptional technology and skills. The Korean companies' particular knowledge in these fields allows them to specialize in unique and creative products in each market.

HEKATEC Body Massager

HEKATEC is a Korean company that specializes in the manufacture of EMS training equipment. EMS training, standing for electrical muscle stimulation training, is designed to use electrical pulses to simulate muscle contraction therefore allowing the user to train their body more effectively and easily. One of their most famous products is the Body Massager, which has the EMS equipment attached to the training top.

With their expertise in EMS technology, the company aims to create a product where EMS tech can be applied throughout the user's daily life with ease. HEKATEC EMS Top is the perfect product that can provide luxury in the user's life. Simply wearing the product will stimulate muscle interactions and alleviate the muscles.

Domestic KF94 Sense Care Mask

The KF94 Sense Care Mask, created by SEOWOONG C AND C, is a mask that sets itself apart from the other existing masks. With its unique 3D structure the user can experience a more relaxed and spacious fit. The inner space is wider and larger compared to the ordinary mask, thus everyone can wear it with comfort regardless of restrictions.

It has a two-stage wire frame built into the mask, which allows a 10mm hidden space beneath it. This special feature enables more breathing space and less irritation on the skin. The ear bands are highly elastic and soft, relieving the ear pain from long wear. All the materials used in the production of the mask are subsidiary and the high-quality meltdown filter enhances the blocking power for even safer use.

There are plenty more distinctive products for each category that can be discovered on the website. In accordance with KITA and MSS, many prolific Korean companies are overflowing with new ideas and technology to continuously replenish the demand for the evolving market. Rapid growth of sales throughout the website is expected in the future along with the escalation of traffic inflow. The exhibition proposes to drive a new aspiration for the Korean companies in the international market.

Email: sangyoon53@kseeder.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment