Global Skin and Wound Disinfection Market Will Reach USD 26 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Dec. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Skin and Wound Disinfection Market By Wound Type (Acute Wound, Chronic Wound, and Surgical Wound), By Treatment (Advanced Wound Dressing, Traditional Wound Care Products, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Bioactive, And Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Outpatient Settings, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Skin and Wound Disinfection Market size & share expected to reach to USD 26 Billion by 2026 from USD 21 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

How Big is Skin and Wound Disinfection Market? Report Overview & Coverage:

Skin disinfection is the method that is utilized for reducing the number of microbes on the skin. Chlorhexidine, Povidone-iodine, and Cetrimide are a few of the solutions through which skin disinfecting of the skin of the body can be acquired. Moreover, the rise in diabetic ulcers, as well as pressure ulcers witnessed in the global population, is one of the key factors that has resulted in burgeoning demand for wound care items in the current times. Today, the cause of the infections is owing to not only bacteria and pathogens, but also as a result of contacting them with the land surface with the wound.

Industry Major Market Players

Alliqua Biomedical Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc.

Leap Therapeutics Inc.

3M Company

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Bsn Medical GmbH

Covidien plc.

Coloplast A/S

Derma Sciences Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

ConvaTec Group plc.

Baxter International Inc.

Deroyal Industries Inc.

Ethicon

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hematris Wound Care GmbH

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd

Market Growth Factors

Escalating chronic ailments witnessed in geriatric population to steer market growth

The growth of the market during the forecast timespan is due to the high occurrence of chronic disorders like diabetes found among the elderly population. Apparently, the increase in trauma injuries, as well as road collisions coupled with the escalating use of the skin & wound care items, will propel the market expansion.

Furthermore, growing healthcare spending along with humungous awareness about the usage of wound & skin disinfectants among the global population pool will impel the scope of the market during the period from 2019 to 2027. High concerns over hospital-acquired infections will pave way for or give rise to the growth of the industry during the forecast period. Nevertheless, huge costs of wound & skincare items will obstruct the growth of the skin and wound disinfection industry over the forecast timeframe. However, the rise in the number of patients having diabetes and obesity and prone to chronic wounds will offer lucrative avenues for the industry during the forecast timeline.

Global Drug Delivery in Cancer Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 21 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 26 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 4% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Alliqua Biomedical, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc., Leap Therapeutics, Inc., 3M Company, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Bsn Medical GmbH, and Others Segments Covered By Wound Type, By Treatment, By End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

Ulcers wound type segment to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The ulcers segment will register the highest growth rate of over 9% during the timespan from 2019 to 2027. The segmental growth is due to a large number of diabetics prone to the formation of foot ulcers.

Hospitals segment to dominate the end-user landscape by 2027 in terms of revenue

The growth of the segment is due to the inflation in the number of patients visiting the hospitals or clinics for getting treatment for chronic ailments. Apart from this, the rise in the aging population base will further prompt the segmental expansion over the forecast timeline.

Regional Dominance:

Europe to account for a major chunk of the market revenue share by 2027

The regional market growth is due to the huge demand for novel treatments for chronic ailments along with the bulge in the incidences of chronic diabetes among the European population. Apart from this, access to enhanced healthcare amenities in countries like the UK, Germany, and Switzerland will further impel the growth of the market in the region.

Browse the full “Skin and Wound Disinfection Market By Wound Type (Acute Wound, Chronic Wound, and Surgical Wound), By Treatment (Advanced Wound Dressing, Traditional Wound Care Products, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Bioactive, And Others), By End-User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Outpatient Settings, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/skin-and-wound-disinfection-market-report

This report segments the Skin and Wound Disinfection market as follows:

Global Skin and Wound Disinfection Market: By Wound Type Segment Analysis

Acute Wound

Chronic Wound

Surgical Wound

Global Skin and Wound Disinfection Market: By Treatment Segment Analysis

Advanced Wound Dressing Antimicrobial dressing Alginate dressing Hydrogel dressings Foam dressings Film dressings Hydrocolloidal dressings Others

Traditional Wound Care Products

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Bioactive Growth Factors Biological Skin Equivalents Others

Others

Global Skin and Wound Disinfection Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Outpatient Settings

Others

