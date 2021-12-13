The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,578,391
|320.75
|506,269,184
|6 December 2021
|43,908
|330.90
|14,529,144
|7 December 2021
|45,000
|333.01
|14,985,536
|8 December 2021
|45,000
|331.09
|14,899,226
|9 December 2021
|44,944
|330.69
|14,862,621
|10 December 2021
|45,000
|328.78
|14,795,019
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,802,243
|322.01
|580,340,729
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,394,316 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.06% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
