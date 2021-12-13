Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 1,578,391 320.75 506,269,184
6 December 2021 43,908 330.90 14,529,144
7 December 2021 45,000 333.01 14,985,536
8 December 2021 45,000 331.09 14,899,226
9 December 2021 44,944 330.69 14,862,621
10 December 2021 45,000 328.78 14,795,019
Accumulated under the programme 1,802,243 322.01 580,340,729

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,394,316 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.06% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
