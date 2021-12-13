Copartner Pocket Platform Launched Followed Initial Phase Of Development

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copartner Pocket, which was developed by CPTPro and is composed of experienced blockchain professionals with development experience in mainstream exchange and financial experts, was officially launched recently. CPT developers stated that they are committed to providing secure encrypted asset management and rich blockchain applications. CPT Pro provides users with leading cryptocurrency services through technology.





Copartner Pocket creates its value by helping the users with managing the current assets, and the proceeds was hand over to users by its platform token CPT, that gives CPT basic values while the token CPT is delivered. While CPT was constantly delivered and exchanged, the liquidity was improved in the operating mode on CPT in the first stage of Copartner Pocket platform.

The Integration stage will not start until the delivering stage of CPT was finished. Copartner Pocket platform would expand the business under the circumstances that the platform has had enough user base and liquidity, including cryptocurrency loaning, NFT releasing and trading platform, decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, etc. which helps grow the revenue for the platform.

With the accomplishment of CPT delivering, and the integration of different business models in cryptocurrency market as operating patterns, the continuous development of Copartner Pocket platform will lead to the rising value of the platform token CPT. The token holder would be like a kind of shareholder in the whole ecological system of Copartner Pocket, and get recurring revenues from these businesses.

With the CPT wallet being a basic carrier and assets management as main business, Copartner Pocket has been attracting more and more users while keep bringing incomes for them with an efficient currency management system. Copartner Pocket can also continuously expand its business with the support of those loyal users, who would be sharing the profits and participate in the voting of following projects in a partner-like form.

