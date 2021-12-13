Outcome of AS Inbank Subordinated Bond Subscription

English Estonian

On Thursday, 9 December 2021, the public offering of subordinated bonds of AS Inbank (hereinafter Inbank) ended. 1166 investors participated in the issue, subscribing to subordinated bonds for a total of 32.8 million euros. This means the initial issue volume was oversubscribed 2.7 times.

As the initial issue volume of 12 million euros was oversubscribed, Inbank used its right to increase the issue volume to 15 million euros.

The Management Board of Inbank decided to allocate the subordinated bonds based on the following principles:

All subscription orders of the same subscriber were summed up;

Subscriptions of Inbank employees up to the value of 10,000 euros were fulfilled;

All subscriptions up to the threshold of 3,000 euros were fulfilled;

Inbank's shareholders and institutional investors were allocated 55% of the amount exceeding the 3,000 euro threshold;

Inbank's bond investors who subscribed more than 500,000 euros were allocated 40.7% of the amount exceeding the 3,000 euro threshold;

The remaining investors were allocated 31.39% of the amount exceeding the 3,000 euro threshold;

The number of bonds with decimal places was rounded down to the nearest whole number.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board of Inbank, comments on the results:

“Investors' interest in Inbank bonds was expectedly high, it was positive to see a large contribution from institutional investors. It is also gratifying to see that bonds continue to be an attractive instrument for retail investors as there were over a thousand subscribers in total. All this once again confirms that the confidence in Inbank's business model and growth strategy is very strong.

37% of investors received the desired amount of bonds. In the course of the allocation, we preferred Inbank's employees, existing shareholders, bond investors and institutional investors, and then partially satisfied the subscriptions of new investors.

With that, we have met our goal of strengthening and diversifying our capital base and enabling local institutional and retail investors to be part of Inbank's international growth.”

The offering was conducted based on the base prospectus of subordinated bonds program registered by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority on 29 November 2021 and the terms and conditions of the subordinated bonds approved by the Management Board of Inbank on 29 November 2021. As a result of the issue, Inbank issued subordinated bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 euros, an interest rate of 5,5% per annum and a maturity date of 15 December 2031. The bonds will be transferred to the investors’ securities accounts presumably on 15 December 2021 and will be admitted to trading on the Baltic Bond List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange on or about 16 December 2021.

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland and Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,500 active partners and 743,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

