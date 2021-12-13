Thetan Arena Hit 5 Million Users Ballpark In The NFT Gaming Industry

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thetan Arena team is excited to announce their official launch with a record-breaking number of players. In a span of 1st 7 days, the game accumulated a total of 3 million users across all platforms, & it achieved #1 on App Store in 11 countries, & #2 on the App Store in all categories. Right now Thetan Arena has 5 million users.



After the official release of the game last month, Thetan Arena’s Twitter account shot up to 230,000 followers.

Thetan Arena’s founder, Khanh Nguyen, said- “the success of Thetan Arena is the result of the tireless efforts of the best team in the industry.”

We’re only 770,000+ followers short of entering the “big leagues” of profiles with 1 million followers. So if you follow Thetan Arena on Twitter, it would be a big help!

If you haven’t yet downloaded the game on iOS and Android , you can head over to Thetan Arena.

“That’s how confident we were about the game & how much we believed in the project—& it paid off because it wasn’t long before incoming traffic from Twitter exceeded all other sources combined. I’d like to extend a big thanks to everyone who took the time to follow our account.”

While the game is free to play & download, users can also earn THC tokens in the game, which are used to speed up their progress & unlock new heroes, weapons, & abilities for use in the game. Thetan Arena thus continues to defy industry expectations by combining familiarity of a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) with casual gameplay that can be enjoyed on a mobile device.

In concluding the official launch with a record-breaking number of players, the team thanked all of their fans for continued support. Thetan Arena is also available on iOS & Android at no cost.

About

Thetan Arena is an e-sport game powered by KardiaChain's blockchain technology & developed by Wolffun. Gather your friends, build a team, challenge other players on different battlefields, & earn token rewards along the way. Thetan Arena’s gameplay revolves around combining individual skills & team coordination to triumph in 2 different game modes: MOBA & Battle Royale.

Media Details

Company: Thetan Arena

Website: thetanarena.com

Email: hello@thetanarena.com