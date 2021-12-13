Crypto Index Products for Smarter Investing: VegaX Exceeds Growth Targets with over 75x Increase in AUM

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VegaX Holdings ("VegaX"), the cryptocurrency index platform providing actionable cryptocurrency indexes and index-based asset management products for traditional investors globally, significantly exceeded growth targets throughout 2021, resulting in the explosive growth in assets under management of over 7500%. The success of the company's growth, is primarily attributed to the company's flagship investment products, the VegaX Enhanced Bitcoin Exposure Strategy (VEBE) and the VegaX Enhanced Ethereum Exposure Strategy (VEEE), created to provide traditional investors with direct access to the cryptocurrency market simply and securely.



As the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies continues to increase, reaching well over US$ 3 Trillion in 2021, traditional investors are increasingly curious about the manner in which the evolution of the crypto asset industry will affect their personal investment portfolios and often find the market difficult to navigate. VegaX Holdings provides these investors with easy to understand and familiar index-based structured products to help investors get acclimated to the world of crypto-investing with the benefits of double digit returns. Clients benefit from access to secure well balanced products that enhance returns, a simple user interface, and custom market research tailored to provide insights into the industry and future trends. In 2021, the company released 5 investment products and 12 indexes, providing investors with diversified portfolios and smarter market data to benchmark against.

As the company exceeds Q4 growth targets, reflecting over $200 Million in AUM, VegaX plans to release new strategies to address evolving client interest in DeFi, NFTs, and web3, in addition to premium white-glove services for larger clients that are interested in direct access to the crypto market. The company's founders, Sang H. Lee and Natasha Bansgopaul note the importance of creating the right products for investors to actively participate in the digital asset marketplace is crucial. "We are quite proud of the company's growth and more importantly, the returns we have been able to provide for our VegaX Clients this year," noted Sang Lee, CEO "but we are even more excited about our future plans to create the infrastructure to support the evolution of crypto assets via advanced structured products and indexes."

Though crypto-market participants are seeing better returns vs. traditional investments this year, maintaining consistent positive returns in the cryptocurrency market can be a challenge. Natasha Bansgopaul, COO, stated "To build upon our growth, VegaX will continue to examine market conditions to provide the best experience for investors. Furthermore, we will continue to bridge the gap between TradFi and DeFi and make it even more efficient for investors to diversify into digital assets in a safe and well-structured environment."

The company recently released a Solana strategy, VSOL, and an NFT strategy, VNFT, to provide clients with additional portfolio rebalancing opportunities and access to different verticals across the crypto market. As the company heads towards 2022, VegaX plans to release new return enhancing strategies, member rewards program, mobile optimizations, and new institutional client support features to assist fund managers with better access to safe and secure crypto investment products.

For more information: https://www.vegaxholdings.com

About VegaX Holdings:

VegaX Holdings (VegaX) is a cryptocurrency index platform providing actionable cryptocurrency indexes and index-based asset management products for traditional investors. Established in 2019, VegaX creates next-generation indexes and financial products that are needed to support the growth of the cryptocurrency industry and improve returns for investors worldwide. Headquartered in New York, NY and Seoul, South Korea, VegaX has a globally distributed team passionate about building infrastructure to support the next generation of digital assets. Better indexes, Better Returns - VegaX: https://vegaxholdings.com/

Leadership:

Sang H. Lee - CEO

Natasha Bansgopaul - COO

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VegaXHoldings/

﻿Medium: https://medium.com/@VegaXHoldings

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vegaxholdings

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VegaXHoldings

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vegaxholdings/





Media Contact

Company: VegaX Holdings Inc.

Telephone: 212-457-8974

Email: press@vegaxholdings.com

Website: https://vegaxholdings.com/





SOURCE: VegaX Holdings Inc.