Enefit Green production data - November 2021

Enefit Green produced 122.9 GWh electricity during November 2021 or 2.1% less than in the same period last year. The result was mainly driven by lower wind energy production in Estonian and higher production in Lithuanian wind farms. During November 2021 the average recorded wind speed was 7.3 m/s in both Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms (compared to average recorded wind speeds of 7.7 m/s and 7.1 m/s respectively in November 2020).

Heat energy production declined by 0.7% y-o-y to 55.6 GWh in November 2021.

Pellet production decreased by 6.2% y-o-y to 12.5 thousand tonnes in November 2021.





November 2021 November 2020 Change, % Electricity, MWh Estonia 73,632 78,662 -6.4% Lithuania 45,130 42,602 5.9% Latvia 3,781 3,964 -4.6% Poland 400 389 2.8% Total 122,943 125,617 -2.1% Heat energy, MWh 55,587 55,959 -0.7% Pellets, th t 12.5 13.4 -6.2%





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company owns 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, 4 cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric plant located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. As of 30 June 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 456.4 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81.2 MW. During 2020, the Company produced 1350 GWh of electricity and 543 GWh of heat.