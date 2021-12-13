South Africa Poultry and Egg Market Report 2021: Company Performance and Corporate Actions, Trade, Production, Consumption and Market Share Statistics

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Poultry and Egg Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the poultry and egg industry in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, company performance and corporate actions and trade, production, consumption and market share statistics.
There are profiles of 23 companies including major players such as listed companies RCL Foods, Astral and Quantum, egg producers such as Rossouw Pluimvee - Eiers and Eggbert Eggs, and other chicken producers such as Country Bird and Crown Chickens.
The poultry and egg industry accounted for one-fifth of total agricultural gross value and 40% of the gross value of all animal products in South Africa in 2020.
The industry is the primary supplier of quality, affordable protein to South Africans and there are over a million households in the country engaged in some form of poultry production, mostly on a subsistence level. Consumption of poultry and egg products is significantly higher than combined consumption of beef, pork, mutton and goat meat.
Cheap Imports
While demand for poultry and egg products has consistently increased, drought, avian flu and cheap imports have affected the local industry. Imports have targeted the low-priced brown meat bone-in products that are the mainstay of the local industry. These factors have led the industry to show growth in recent years while at the same time experiencing local production capacity decline, consolidation and vertical integration.
Influencing Factors
The coronavirus lockdown reduced international poultry trade while causing an increase in demand for local poultry, in particular egg products. The industry is constrained by high input costs (particularly animal feed) and cheap and dumped imported product. Pressure on consumer spending has constrained the industry and shaped the product mix towards lower priced portions. These factors have led to consolidation in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Rising Input Costs
5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.5. Government Incentives and Support
5.6. Environmental Concerns
5.7. Labour
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- Afgri Poultry (Pty) Ltd
- Alzu Ondernemings (Pty) Ltd
- Arbor Acres South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Astral Operations Ltd
- Boschveld Ranching (Pty) Ltd
- Capekaroo International (Pty) Ltd
- Country Bird Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Crown Chickens (Pty) Ltd
- Dotcom Trading 988 (Pty) Ltd
- Eggbert Eggs (Pty) Ltd
- Elgin Poultry Abattoir (Pty) Ltd
- Fourie's Poultry Farms (Pty) Ltd
- Grain Field Chickens (Pty) Ltd
- Hy-Line South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- KB Baxter
- Kuipers Group (Pty) Ltd
- Pavati Trading 116 (Pty) Ltd
- Quantum Foods (Pty) Ltd
- RCL Foods Ltd
- Roelcor Malmesbury (Pty) Ltd
- Rossouw Pluimvee - Eiers (Pty) Ltd
- Serfontein Poultry (Pty) Ltd
- Top-Lay Eierkooperasie Beperk Primary Co-Operative
